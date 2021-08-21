Worldwide Discipleship Association Announces Fall Cohort Groups Are Opening on Its Leadership Institute Platform
WDA Leadership Institute is now accepting registration for nine new cohort groups, starting with groups opening this September.
Fayetteville, GA, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) announced today that new fall Cohort Groups are opening on its Leadership Institute learning platform. There will be nine new cohort groups opening for registration, with three cohorts beginning September 2021, two cohorts beginning January 2022, two cohorts beginning February 2022, and two cohorts beginning May 2022.
WDA reports that the cohort groups are designed to be used in conjunction with its Developing New Leaders I certification course, and that the weekly cohort meetings reinforce and expand on the course content. The Developing New Leaders I course includes 50 lessons on Biblical topics such as the Sermon on the Mount, spiritual warfare, and leading small groups. Register online on the WDA Leadership Institute website.
The Leadership institute is a leadership development pathway designed to develop mature leaders who reproduce themselves through a progressive discipleship model. Courses are relationship-driven and application-based. Each course combines short videos, articles, guided discussions, and group activities to progressively develop the character, skills, and habits required of mature disciple building leaders for the church today.
"I believe these upcoming Developing New Leaders cohort groups will be an exciting opportunity to train new leaders around the world," said Nathan Harkness, WDA’s Director of International Ministries and the WDA Leadership Institute Director. "We are committed to starting small, pairing our students with our best WDA leaders for 50 weeks of intentional leadership development. We’ve seen so many lives changed already through these groups as our students learn about leadership by discipling others and walking through an intentional growth process in their lives. We can’t wait to hear the many testimonies of lives changed through the WDA Leadership Institute!"
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro-Atlanta area since 1974.
