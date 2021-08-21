Worldwide Discipleship Association and Restoring Your Heart Host Free Facebook Live Talk on Forgiveness
Fayetteville, GA, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) and Restoring Your Heart (RYH) plan to host a free talk on “How To Release True Forgiveness” on August 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Facebook Live. The Director of Restoring Your Heart Indonesia, Ellen Patricia, will host the event.
WDA reports that the Facebook Live talk will include information on how to get past forgiveness roadblocks, the psychology and science of forgiveness, and how Restoring Your Heart ministries can help with the forgiveness process. Join online on the RYH Facebook page.
Restoring Your Heart offers a series of safe, small group experiences for those who desire freedom from emotional hurt and unprocessed pain. The ministry is delivered through the church and other organizations via trained leaders who facilitate safe, gender-specific small groups to their congregation and surrounding community. RYH was developed by Jack Larson, an Atlanta-based pastor, and a team of theologians, mental health professionals, and lay leaders who collaborated to produce workbooks and group experiences geared toward helping individuals process past pain, understand emotions, and conquer shame. Restoring Your Heart is a ministry of Worldwide Discipleship Association.
"This free live talk about forgiveness is so important in the age we’re living in, where so many of us are dealing with high emotional stress and pain stemming not only from our childhoods but from current events as well,” said Jennifer McClin, WDA’s Director of Generosity. “Most of us do not realize the level at which we are personally affected by our own inability to forgive others. We often think of forgiveness as releasing a person that we’re angry with, but, in actuality, it releases us and empowers us to grow, heal, and become more whole and loving human beings. I have personally experienced this release and the unexpected sense of freedom and love that was delivered through forgiving someone who hurt me years ago. I’m so glad that WDA can offer a free discussion on this important topic so that people can internalize these concepts.”
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro Atlanta area since 1974.
WDA reports that the Facebook Live talk will include information on how to get past forgiveness roadblocks, the psychology and science of forgiveness, and how Restoring Your Heart ministries can help with the forgiveness process. Join online on the RYH Facebook page.
Restoring Your Heart offers a series of safe, small group experiences for those who desire freedom from emotional hurt and unprocessed pain. The ministry is delivered through the church and other organizations via trained leaders who facilitate safe, gender-specific small groups to their congregation and surrounding community. RYH was developed by Jack Larson, an Atlanta-based pastor, and a team of theologians, mental health professionals, and lay leaders who collaborated to produce workbooks and group experiences geared toward helping individuals process past pain, understand emotions, and conquer shame. Restoring Your Heart is a ministry of Worldwide Discipleship Association.
"This free live talk about forgiveness is so important in the age we’re living in, where so many of us are dealing with high emotional stress and pain stemming not only from our childhoods but from current events as well,” said Jennifer McClin, WDA’s Director of Generosity. “Most of us do not realize the level at which we are personally affected by our own inability to forgive others. We often think of forgiveness as releasing a person that we’re angry with, but, in actuality, it releases us and empowers us to grow, heal, and become more whole and loving human beings. I have personally experienced this release and the unexpected sense of freedom and love that was delivered through forgiving someone who hurt me years ago. I’m so glad that WDA can offer a free discussion on this important topic so that people can internalize these concepts.”
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro Atlanta area since 1974.
Contact
Worldwide Discipleship AssociationContact
Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)
770-460-1337
www.disciplebuilding.org/
Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Generosity)
Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)
770-460-1337
www.disciplebuilding.org/
Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Generosity)
Categories