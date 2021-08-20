Fusion Medical Staffing Makes Sixth Appearance on Inc. 5000 List
Fusion Medical Staffing landed a spot on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, which is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.
Omaha, NE, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Inc. Magazine revealed this week that Fusion Medical Staffing landed a spot on its annual Inc. 5000 list, which is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.
“Making the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth time is a huge accomplishment for Fusion’s entire team,” said Fusion CEO Steve Koesters. “We aim to improve the lives of everyone we touch by being humble, driven and positive, and achievements like this confirm that we are moving in the right direction.”
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020.
About Fusion Medical Staffing:
Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.
About Inc. Media:
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.
“Making the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth time is a huge accomplishment for Fusion’s entire team,” said Fusion CEO Steve Koesters. “We aim to improve the lives of everyone we touch by being humble, driven and positive, and achievements like this confirm that we are moving in the right direction.”
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020.
About Fusion Medical Staffing:
Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.
About Inc. Media:
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.
Contact
Fusion Medical StaffingContact
Leah Kemple
(877) 230-3885 ext. 549
fusionmedstaff.com
Public Relations Specialist
Leah Kemple
(877) 230-3885 ext. 549
fusionmedstaff.com
Public Relations Specialist
Categories