EMKA Offer Data Centre Biolock Demonstration Kit - For Exploration and Evaluation
EMKA has created a demonstration kit to enable data centre security engineers to see a physical, hands-on demonstration of the innovative EMKA Biolock system for server racking.
Coventry, United Kingdom, August 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In some cases there is no real alternative to a physical, hands-on demonstration or test run. The innovative EMKA Biolock system for server racking is one such example – so to enable interested data centre security engineers to see for themselves – EMKA have created a demo-in-a-case which can be sent out on request.
Clearly seeing a system demonstrated is one thing, operating a system as a client is often quite another. This new kit enables a potential user to see and to operate, and allows EMKA to offer a follow-up system optimally tailored to the clients’ requirements subsequent to the demonstration.
The Biolock demonstration kit comes complete with hardware as decided upon during the initial consultation housed within a heavy-duty aluminium case, together with a laptop which contains the user software with the demo system already registered onto it. All that remains to be done is for the client to add some users and then start to get used to it.
Benefits to this approach include that the client can use and become compliant with the system in a controlled environment at their leisure with a simple introduction to the complete suite of items – including a parallel phone or online conversation with the demonstrating EMKA engineer.
The kit also presents an opportunity for the client to get to see not just the software but the hardware and how they integrate into the anticipated installation.
The “demo-in -a-case” approach enables the benefits of face-to-face working which allows for complete interaction with software and hardware together with On-Line operation which has its own benefits – such as screen sharing and control of the system by the host which allows the client to control the software and hardware in the same way as they would remotely when deployed in the field.
