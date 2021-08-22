"The Optician's Quick Study" Becomes Latest Book Release from Akirim Press Publishing for Optician Refreshers & Review
"The Optician's Quick Study: A Simple Skills Guide to Becoming & Remaining a Great Optician" by M. M. Cornelius is a guide for any aspiring or out-of-practice opticians to review the basics of being a great optician.
Columbia, SC, August 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "The Optician's Quick Study: A Simple Skills Guide to Becoming & Remaining a Great Optician" by author and certified optician M. M. Cornelius, is a guide for any aspiring or out-of-practice opticians to review the basics of being a great optician.
It covers such items as:
Good Retail Sales
Great Customer Service
Fitting Frames
Lenses & Materials
Prism
Transposing
Metrics
Electromagnetic Spectrum and more
It's purpose is to equip opticians with a skills refreshed mind with how to manually take measurements and understand the basics of opticianry when out of practice or to take the examination to become one.
"The Optician's Quick Study" is available on Amazon.
About Akirim Press:
Akirim Press is an independent publishing house of multiple genres, from young adult, urban, historical, horror, noir, drama, romance, Christian, nonfiction and children's books.
Website: akirimpress.com
It covers such items as:
Good Retail Sales
Great Customer Service
Fitting Frames
Lenses & Materials
Prism
Transposing
Metrics
Electromagnetic Spectrum and more
It's purpose is to equip opticians with a skills refreshed mind with how to manually take measurements and understand the basics of opticianry when out of practice or to take the examination to become one.
"The Optician's Quick Study" is available on Amazon.
About Akirim Press:
Akirim Press is an independent publishing house of multiple genres, from young adult, urban, historical, horror, noir, drama, romance, Christian, nonfiction and children's books.
Website: akirimpress.com
Contact
Akirim PressContact
M.M. Cornelius
803-807-1589
M.M. Cornelius
803-807-1589
Categories