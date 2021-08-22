Crypto Payments on WHMCS with NOWPayments
Stores on WHMCS can accept cryptocurrency payments.
Amsterdam, Netherlands, August 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- WHMCS to let their clients accept crypto payments with NOWPayments being the provider. WHMCS is one of the most popular platforms for e-commerce. It is a web hosting management and billing software that automates different aspects of a business: billing, provisioning, domain reselling and much more. WHMCS has over 40,000 customers in more than 200 countries around the world. Their goal is to simplify and automate all aspects of operations for web hosting companies. Now that NOWPayments has a plugin for WHMCS e-commerce stores, it will be easier for the businesses and merchants to deal with cryptocurrency payments and accept 100 coins.
“WHMCS is a great all-in-one solution that helps users save time and money. NOWPayments are excited to provide their clients with an option to accept crypto as a payment,” says Kate Lifshits, Senior Marketing Manager at NOWPayments.
Pros of adopting crypto with WHMCS solution include:
Transactions which are fast, safe and secure
Simple and user-friendly installing, setting up and usage
Benefit your e-business by implementing crypto payments
Keep up with the latest trends and attract new audiences
The WHMCS plugin is available right now. For more information on the WHMCS crypto plugin, see how to accept crypto payments using it.
About NOWPayments:
NOWPayments is a non-custodial crypto payment gateway which lets merchants and businesses accept crypto payments in 100+ cryptocurrencies with auto coin conversion. No matter what coin customers pay with — merchants can choose to accept the coins they prefer, and NOWPayments will convert them automatically.
The platform supports fiat conversion, and offers crypto donation tools and a mass payout solution.
NOWPayments provides merchants with a variety of tools: API, invoices, donation widget, buttons, as well as plugins for WooCommerce, ZenCart, PrestaShop, Opencart, WHMCS, Magento 2 and others.
