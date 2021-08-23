Worldwide Discipleship Association Presents Free Life Coaching Zoom Webinar
Fayetteville, GA, August 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) will present a Life Coaching Webinar on October 6, at 12:00 - 1:00 pm ET and at 7:00 - 8:00 pm ET on Zoom. Certified John Maxwell speaker, trainer, and coach Sean Hall will lead the webinar.
WDA reports that the webinar will include one hour of training, a breakout group, and Q&A. The webinar will provide a broad overview of life coaching as a means of building intentional relationships that produce sustained growth and transformed lives.
Registration is now open for free and will close on October 4. Tickets can be booked online at wdaleadershipinstitute.com.
"My entire life has changed for the better as a result of [Sean’s] mentorship and coaching," said Trey Roth, regarding Sean Hall’s impact and effectiveness as a life coach. "I would not be the person or professional I am today without his significant, positive impact. I respect and trust Sean to no end."
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro-Atlanta area since 1974.
Contact
Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)
770-460-1337
www.disciplebuilding.org/
Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Generosity)
