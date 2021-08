Future Horizons Presents "No Longer a Secret," Updated Second Edition

Arlington, TX, August 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Parents and teachers often struggle with the advice given by occupational therapists regarding support for children with Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD). What makes this book unique is the exploration of secrets that professionals sometimes hold close.This book helps readers see the big picture: A child’s strengths, sensory differences, the family’s role, and ways to support children in any context. The authors illuminate the complexities of choosing appropriate strategies and offer a framework to make creating a sensory lifestyle manageable.Any parent, teacher, or therapist can learn the common-sense strategies in this book to help a child with sensory or motor skill issues.