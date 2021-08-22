Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group Arranges the Sale of Oracle Mini Storage in Tucson, Arizona
Phoenix, AZ, August 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group has arranged the sale of Oracle Mini Storage in Tucson, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold July 29, 2021 in conjunction with another property in Pinal County for $3,725,000. The property spans just under half an acre and provides 125 spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller.
Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “The sale of Oracle Mini Storage is another example of exceeding the expectations of a self-storage owner. The market for self-storage properties is very active and we had multiple offers for the property within hours via a targeted campaign. The all-cash Buyer is planning to build on the Seller’s success at the property. The Seller enjoyed height of the market pricing. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.” Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.
Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
