Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of New Jersey Self Storage Facility
Branchburg, NJ, August 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- LC Realty, Argus Self Storage Advisors Broker Affiliate, and commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in self-storage investment sales and advisory services in New York and New Jersey, announce the sale of AAA Storage Depot, a 33,552 square-foot self-storage facility located in South Plainfield, NJ. Linda Cinelli and Edan Cohen of LC Realty represented the Seller, an independent owner and manager who originally developed the facility in 2003, and also procured the Buyer, an investment firm based out of New York City that is expanding their self-storage portfolio. The transaction closed on July 30, 2021.
AAA Storage Depot consists of 4 buildings positioned on 1.318 Acres of land and features 387 units which are comprised of a mix of climate-control, non-climate-control, and drive-up units. The facility is well-located and situated approximately 1.2 miles from I-287 with direct access to the Garden State Parkway and I-95 Express.
Linda Cinelli, CCIM and Edan Cohen are the Northern New Jersey and New York City representatives of Argus Self Storage Advisors. LC Realty has offices both New York and New Jersey. Edan Cohen can be reached at 646-630-8511 and Linda Cinelli can be reached at 908-722-5661.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
