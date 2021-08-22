MTS Records' Larry Jay Releases "Killer Song"
MTS' prolific singer-songwriter will release the follow up to his international #1 iTunes single, “Heaven.”
Los Angeles, CA, August 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MTS Records' #1 international iTunes singer-songwriter Larry Jay is back with a “Killer Song” this Friday, August 20th, 2021. The prolific country-pop artist follows his hit single, “Heaven” with another example of his catchy melodies and feel-good lyrics. Jay adds “Killer Song” to his catalogue, which is fast-approaching 200K Spotify streams.
After his single “Drunk On Dreams,” became a Top 30 UK iTunes hit in October 2020, Larry Jay has been scoring nothing but a string of successes. His November single “Wow” featuring Caeland Garner of The Voice hit #1 on the iTunes South Africa country songs chart, and subsequent releases have hit #1 and #2 international sales charts.
Watch the video for “Killer Song” at https://bit.ly/3lerIu7
Larry Jay performs regular livestreams on his facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/larryjaymusic. A livestream performance from Nashville, with Centerstage Magazine will take place this September 14th.
About Larry Jay: A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music “To set my soul free.” Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he’s shared the stage with Neil Young ideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.
The New York native, now residing in California, injects truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music. Larry Jay is a 2021 Josie Music Awards nominee.
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LQmkpR1sJUY3SUxqwEUyj?si=xa-Ayw91S1mV9Ut03NLE6A
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/larryjaymusic/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/larryjay_music/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lwdc123?lang=en
Website: https://www.larryjaymusic.com/
Contact
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
