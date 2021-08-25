Allegiant Health Offers a Wide Range of Laxative and Anti-Gas Products for Adults with Digestive Issues
The pharmaceutical launches products to help millions of adults in the U.S. suffering from bloating, constipation, and stomach problems.
Deer Park, NY, August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Stomach issues range from minor bloating and gas to chronic constipation, irregular bowel movements, and various other concerns that affect over 62 million Americans.
There are factors from lifestyle to diet to food aversions and other more serious diseases and conditions that contribute to these problems, making them difficult to cope with. They can often be disruptive and impact people’s ability to not only function on a day-to-day basis but take a toll on their health and well-being in general.
Allegiant Health’s brand HealthA2Z is helping address this pressing concern head-on, with a range of stool softeners, laxatives, and anti-gas OTC medications that can be ordered through their website.
Their products are FDA-registered and affordably priced to keep them accessible for their clients. They have various products that offer specific functions and benefits, as well as different sizes and packaging for ease when traveling or carrying the medication. Their laxatives are fast-acting and intended to offer rapid relief to the user.
A client dealing with chronic constipation shared their review of both the laxative and anti-gas medications, saying:
“After my second child was born, I've struggled with intense GI issues including chronic and severe constipation, hard stool, hemorrhoids, and constant bloating and gas. Using HealthA2Z's medications, which I ordered online, has been incredibly helpful for me. I'm more regular, my stomach is less reactive to different foods and beverages, and I'm no longer doubling over in pain and discomfort after a night out. I'm much happier overall, and a lot more comfortable in my day-to-day life."
The company has multiple products including sleep aid medication, pain relief including their highly recommended Aspirin, cough and cold medication, and various dietary supplements that have been formulated to the highest standards.
Clients can easily make a purchase through their website, and get a variety of products delivered to their homes across the U.S.
About Allegiant Health
Founded in 2004 in the US, Allegiant Health has emerged as an innovative contributor to the OTC healthcare market. The company adheres to strict quality standards to produce pharmaceutical products and supplements. Under brand names HealthA2Z and NutraA2Z, their products aim to meet consumers’ various needs and requirements.
Contact:
Allegiant Health
Company Address: 75 North Industry Court, Deer Park, New York
Email Address: info@A2Z-life.com
Phone Number: 631-392-4654
Company Website: https://a2z-life.com/
There are factors from lifestyle to diet to food aversions and other more serious diseases and conditions that contribute to these problems, making them difficult to cope with. They can often be disruptive and impact people’s ability to not only function on a day-to-day basis but take a toll on their health and well-being in general.
Allegiant Health’s brand HealthA2Z is helping address this pressing concern head-on, with a range of stool softeners, laxatives, and anti-gas OTC medications that can be ordered through their website.
Their products are FDA-registered and affordably priced to keep them accessible for their clients. They have various products that offer specific functions and benefits, as well as different sizes and packaging for ease when traveling or carrying the medication. Their laxatives are fast-acting and intended to offer rapid relief to the user.
A client dealing with chronic constipation shared their review of both the laxative and anti-gas medications, saying:
“After my second child was born, I've struggled with intense GI issues including chronic and severe constipation, hard stool, hemorrhoids, and constant bloating and gas. Using HealthA2Z's medications, which I ordered online, has been incredibly helpful for me. I'm more regular, my stomach is less reactive to different foods and beverages, and I'm no longer doubling over in pain and discomfort after a night out. I'm much happier overall, and a lot more comfortable in my day-to-day life."
The company has multiple products including sleep aid medication, pain relief including their highly recommended Aspirin, cough and cold medication, and various dietary supplements that have been formulated to the highest standards.
Clients can easily make a purchase through their website, and get a variety of products delivered to their homes across the U.S.
About Allegiant Health
Founded in 2004 in the US, Allegiant Health has emerged as an innovative contributor to the OTC healthcare market. The company adheres to strict quality standards to produce pharmaceutical products and supplements. Under brand names HealthA2Z and NutraA2Z, their products aim to meet consumers’ various needs and requirements.
Contact:
Allegiant Health
Company Address: 75 North Industry Court, Deer Park, New York
Email Address: info@A2Z-life.com
Phone Number: 631-392-4654
Company Website: https://a2z-life.com/
Contact
Ken ChambersContact
631-392-4654
https://a2z-life.com/
631-392-4654
https://a2z-life.com/
Categories