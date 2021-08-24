"The Little Girl Who Could" Just Released by Andi Bowe, Indie Author and Director of CSIRI
New Edition of "The Little Girl Who Could" now available on lulu publishing site in both ebook and printed hardcover.
Tucson, AZ, August 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Andi Bowe, Director of Computer Social Impact Research Institute, a 501(c)(3) since 2007, has just completed an ebook and updated hardcover edition of her fantasy novel The Little Girl Who Could as an indie author on lulu publishing. Her work ranges from books on Musical Intelligence to Quantum Physics to her mom's memoirs to a Native American Flutecarving Workshop. A musician, honored poet, author, songwriter, educator, and many more hats she has worn over many years, Andrea (Andi) Bowe also works on family trees. She is in the 2018 Marquis Global Who's Who & the 2020 Marquis Who's Who in America.
Next month on 9/9/2021 Over & Under the Rainbow, the Memoirs of Stephen Whitewolf Cartwright, will be available for the first time as a printed hardback of 370 pages. Andi Bowe has spent over a year in editing this project and CSIRI will sponsor the first edition release.
Contact
