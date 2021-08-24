Redwood Mortgage Chooses QCommission to Simplify Their Sales Commission Process
Half Moon Bay, CA, August 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that Redwood Mortgage has chosen QCommission to simplify their company’s sales commission process.
Redwood Mortgage provides quality mortgage lending within California for both residential and commercial properties. Founded in 1978, Redwood Mortgage is an established financial organization with more than 35 years of experience in arranging and funding mortgage loans in California. Redwood Mortgage and its affiliates have arranged around 2 billion dollars in loans and currently manage a loan portfolio of over $275,000,000. They provide tailor-made loan direct funded solutions secured by residential, multifamily, and commercial properties.
Redwood Mortgage used to calculate commissions manually using Excel and a 3rd party application report. Samina Shaheen, Compensation Specialist, spends time mining the data manually to make sure it lines up to their commission rules for all their Agents, Brokers, and Managers. One of their key struggles was calculating override commissions when the manager has cross overs to other tiers. Also, due to new commission rules, performing clean calculations in Excel became a time-consuming task every pay period. The company had new commission fees in place and Samina wanted to have accurate calculations and the ability to handle various scenarios for current plans as well as new changes down the road.
The QCommission team was able to design commission rules within QCommission for Redwood Mortgage in such a way that it can easily process their current needs as well as accommodate future changes. 3 different commission plan incentives were successfully configured within QCommission: Personal Production Commission, Closed Loan Volume Bonus, and Override Commission.
“I am very happy to have professional looking commission statements being produced every month without any delay to my team,” shared Samina Shaheen, Compensation Specialist.
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on using spreadsheets for commissions, which is a manual process. Spreadsheets, over time, have become an application, but it shouldn’t be one because it’s very error prone. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the more appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Redwood Mortgage decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
