Scientology Network's International Overdose Awareness Day Marathon Aims for Prevention Through Education
Los Angeles, CA, August 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On August 31st, Scientology Network will mark International Overdose Awareness Day with a full day of relevant programming. The marathon is dedicated to raising awareness on the true dangers of drugs to reverse the rising tide of drug overdoses.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that year-over-year drug overdose deaths rose by nearly 30 percent in 2020, the biggest increase in over 20 years. With that, the importance of educating children and adults with lifesaving information is more critical than ever before.
As part of an ongoing global and multifaceted approach to raising awareness on the true dangers of drugs, Scientology Network is airing a special marathon of shows. Featured are individuals and organizations using the Drug-Free World campaign in their fight against drugs. Viewers will see how they bring the realities of drug abuse to the streets, the schools and communities around the world.
The day’s programming (beginning 8 a.m. PT) includes:
-Voices for Humanity, the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working in the streets, schools and communities to combat drugs and other major social ills;
-PSAs to raise awareness of the dangers of drug use; and
-The Truth About Drugs documentary, a powerful and comprehensive look into the true dangers of drugs—from marijuana, opioids and synthetic street drugs to the addictive pharmaceuticals marketed with slick Madison Avenue advertising campaigns.
See the full schedule at scientology.tv/schedule.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
