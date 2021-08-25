Loveforce International Issues a Driver’s License for the Devil to Drive a Cadillac
On Friday, August 27th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles having to do with the devil and a driver's license and will give away an e-book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This Friday, August 27th Loveforce International will release a driver’s license for the devil to drive a Cadillac. Loveforce International has not become a supernatural Department of Motor Vehicles, but will issue two digital singles which are related to the issue. It will also host a worldwide book giveaway in honor of the singles.
The driver’s license will be issued in the form of a song entitled “Gotta Get My Driver’s License” performed by inRchild. The music and instrumentation of the song are in synthesizer based Pop. The song is in the Pop music genre. The lyrics are written from the point of view of a teenager going to get his driver’s license and talk about the joy and freedom he will experience when he gets it.
The Devil is in the details of the new Billy Ray Charles digital single “The Devil Drives A Cadillac.” The music and instrumentation are a cross between Soul, Southern Soul, R&B and Pop music genres. The lyric is about The Devil cruising the streets looking for souls to steal. The song was a co-write, very rare for Billy Ray. It was co-written by Mark Thomas Wilkins, the songwriter who is known for writing songs with the spirits of people, after they have died.
The book being given away is the e-book version of COVID Poetry. The book consists of poems and song lyrics that came out during the pandemic. The themes in the book include the pandemic, its effects, likely after-effects and unintended consequences.
“We have two Excellent songs this week,” stated Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. The book we are giving away captures the sentiment of billions of people across the globe having to be re-terrorized by the resurgence of Covid-19.” He continued.
The e-book will be given away, worldwide on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, August 27th only. The two new digital singles will be released to: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
The driver’s license will be issued in the form of a song entitled “Gotta Get My Driver’s License” performed by inRchild. The music and instrumentation of the song are in synthesizer based Pop. The song is in the Pop music genre. The lyrics are written from the point of view of a teenager going to get his driver’s license and talk about the joy and freedom he will experience when he gets it.
The Devil is in the details of the new Billy Ray Charles digital single “The Devil Drives A Cadillac.” The music and instrumentation are a cross between Soul, Southern Soul, R&B and Pop music genres. The lyric is about The Devil cruising the streets looking for souls to steal. The song was a co-write, very rare for Billy Ray. It was co-written by Mark Thomas Wilkins, the songwriter who is known for writing songs with the spirits of people, after they have died.
The book being given away is the e-book version of COVID Poetry. The book consists of poems and song lyrics that came out during the pandemic. The themes in the book include the pandemic, its effects, likely after-effects and unintended consequences.
“We have two Excellent songs this week,” stated Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. The book we are giving away captures the sentiment of billions of people across the globe having to be re-terrorized by the resurgence of Covid-19.” He continued.
The e-book will be given away, worldwide on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, August 27th only. The two new digital singles will be released to: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories