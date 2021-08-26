"HEROPLOT: The Spear of Destiny" Debuts as #1 New Release
International award-winning designer Scott Harvey's book debut, "HEROPLOT: The Spear of Destiny," launches at #1 New Release on Amazon.
Oslo, Norway, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Scott Harvey is proud to announce that his debut novel, "HEROPLOT: The Spear of Destiny," which begins the HeroPlot book series, has launched as the #1 New Release on Amazon.
A modern visionary, Harvey brings characters to life through strong character development and his first book of the series sets the basis for his epic modern-day dystopian world that is set to lead us further into The HeroPlot Multiverse. "HEROPLOT: The Spear of Destiny" is a page-turning masterful piece of original fiction that begs to be read as we follow the life of a young ambitious student who succumbs to the temptations of promise.
What Others Are Saying
"Harvey has set up the ending to take the story into a thousand different directions." - Mikki Reader
"This beginning of a new series had me hooked... Harvey's writing is captivating and his universe is rich." - Ivar F.
"HEROPLOT: The Spear of Destiny" is now available on Amazon on Kindle eBook (ISBN: 978-82-692585-2-3). And paperback (ISBN: 978-82-692585-0-9).
About The Author
Scott Harvey lives in Norway with his wife and two small children. Although his family originate from Northern Ireland, Scott moved to the lands of Vikings and fjords after finishing university at the Kent Institute of Art and Design in England. An international award-winning designer, it is fair to say that Scott has always been a creative perfectionist, and that his determination is probably the main reason behind his long and varied creative career. While his mind has always been on helping clients and creating new solutions to often age-old problems; his background and love of all things film perhaps best explains his journey into storytelling, and affinity for character development, dialogue, as well as the occasional twist. In 2017, after twenty-one years within the design and communications industry, he chose to finally focus on creating a vision that he himself wanted to share. After plotting an entire array of characters and worlds, Scott is now finally able to release the first chapter of The HeroPlot Multiverse into the literary world.
To schedule an interview with Scott Harvey, or for more information about HeroPlot and The HeroPlot Multiverse, please visit the HeroPlot website.
Contact
Scott Harvey
+4791788445
https://www.heroplot.com
