Leonard Ramo Appointed to SFPE Foundation Board of Governors
Atlanta, GA, August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC President Leonard Ramo was recently appointed to Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE) Foundation Board of Governors. The SFPE Foundation was established in 1979 with a mission to expand the science of fire protection engineering, protecting against fire events. Strategic goals for the Board include the creation of a long-term and sustainable research program, the establishment of sustainable funding sources to support research, the proactive communication of the Foundation’s vision, and engaging student participation in research and outreach.
“I am honored to serve on the SFPE Foundation Board of Governors,” says Ramo. “I look forward to supporting this organization and its essential mission, which is to identify and promote fire research. The knowledge gained by the SFPE Foundation will help safeguard not only people and property, but also mission, heritage and the environment from the negative impacts of fire for years to come.”
A globally recognized professional, Ramo has had a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years as a fire protection engineer and consultant to international organizations. His professional accreditations include registration as a Professional Engineer (PE) in all 50 U.S. States, District of Columbia, and select Territories, as well as a P. Eng. in select Canadian Provinces. In addition, Ramo is a Certified Fire Protection Specialist (CFPS) and holds a U.S. Department of Homeland Security CVI certification.
He plays an integral role in international codes and standards development by serving on select National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) committees. In addition to the SFPE Foundation Board of Governors, Ramo is a member of both the SFPE Standards Making Committee on Performance-Based Fire Safety Design and the SFPE Committee on Outreach and Advocacy (COA). He is the past president of the Central Gulf Coast Chapter of SPFE as well, and a member of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME).
About Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC
Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consulting firm specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information and organizational mission against preventable losses.
TEC is a provider of strategic/enterprise risk management, security risk consulting, fire protection engineering, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity consulting and construction administration services.
TEC professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. In addition to a uniquely global perspective, the company also provides in-depth knowledge of local, state and federal compliance matters.
Since 1985, TEC has worked hand-in-hand with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams and government agencies. TEC serves industry sectors that include government, commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial and transportation throughout the US and abroad.
“I am honored to serve on the SFPE Foundation Board of Governors,” says Ramo. “I look forward to supporting this organization and its essential mission, which is to identify and promote fire research. The knowledge gained by the SFPE Foundation will help safeguard not only people and property, but also mission, heritage and the environment from the negative impacts of fire for years to come.”
A globally recognized professional, Ramo has had a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years as a fire protection engineer and consultant to international organizations. His professional accreditations include registration as a Professional Engineer (PE) in all 50 U.S. States, District of Columbia, and select Territories, as well as a P. Eng. in select Canadian Provinces. In addition, Ramo is a Certified Fire Protection Specialist (CFPS) and holds a U.S. Department of Homeland Security CVI certification.
He plays an integral role in international codes and standards development by serving on select National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) committees. In addition to the SFPE Foundation Board of Governors, Ramo is a member of both the SFPE Standards Making Committee on Performance-Based Fire Safety Design and the SFPE Committee on Outreach and Advocacy (COA). He is the past president of the Central Gulf Coast Chapter of SPFE as well, and a member of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME).
About Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC
Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consulting firm specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information and organizational mission against preventable losses.
TEC is a provider of strategic/enterprise risk management, security risk consulting, fire protection engineering, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity consulting and construction administration services.
TEC professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. In addition to a uniquely global perspective, the company also provides in-depth knowledge of local, state and federal compliance matters.
Since 1985, TEC has worked hand-in-hand with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams and government agencies. TEC serves industry sectors that include government, commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial and transportation throughout the US and abroad.
Contact
TelgianContact
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
telgian.com
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
telgian.com
Categories