Podcast on Vitiligo with Recouleur® Vitiligo Vitamin Creator Audrey VanStockum

The podcast entitled “The Journey with Vitiligo with Audrey VanStockum,” will air August 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CST and can be heard live as well as recorded after the show on Blog Talk Radio. VanStockum will discuss treatments she tried, and how she created Recouleur.