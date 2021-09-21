Pound Ridge Harvest Festival Returns
Harvest Festival returns with Gin Blossoms. The Pound Ridge Partnership event presented by Craft New York will be held outdoors on October 2.
Pound Ridge, NY, September 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Oct. 2 @ 1PM–6 PM @ Pound Ridge Town Park
Harvest Festival celebrates its 9th annual event. Celebrate local food and culture alongside great music and activities for the entire family. Local restaurants and specialty food purveyors provide something for every member of the family. This year Craft New York will be the Presenting Partner showcasing a selection of their craft beers and wine. The newly formed partnership is expected to be an annual and integral part of Harvest Festival, as well as be supportive of other Pound Ridge Partnership events.
The Root Beer Garden includes a Hot Cider Bar to keep you warm! Kids can enjoy rides and inflatables with crafts, fun games and prizes provided by local sponsors. The Scarecrow Competition allows teams to show some imagination and creative decorating skills. Limited VIP tickets will be sold, benefits include on-site parking, exclusive viewing area and swag bag and fast pass that will boost you to the front of selected lines. This year's headliner is a band that has undoubtedly left its mark on the Rock music map – Gin Blossoms. Opening bands are the Battle of the Band Winners, Alex Cano, Logan Spaleta and Vacancy selected during Pound Ridge Proud Day on June 6.
No individual tickets needed, just a parking fee $20.00
There will be limited VIP Passes available ($150) thru Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pound-ridge-harvest-festival-2021-vip-pass-tickets-167861752019
VIP Pass holder benefits include
- on-site parking (no shuttle bus ride - one space per transaction, car information required)
- exclusive viewing area
- Harvest Festival Swag
Visit the website for more updates: www.poundridgeharvestfestival.com
Harvest Festival is the main fundraising event organized by The Pound Ridge Partnership, a prime example of how a community can pull together and effect change. Residents working with local authorities and businesses have created an event whose focus is to showcase Pound Ridge and what it has to offer. Attendees come from near and far, and all funds raised are spent in Town to create impactful changes such as beautification of public spaces, event seating at the Pound Ridge Park and projects that improve infrastructure. The festival and the projects create opportunity for existing and new business owners; for more information please see www.poundridgepartnership.org
Contact: Patti D'Agostino
email: publicrelations@poundridgepartnership.org
