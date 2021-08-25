Neocortex Digital Announces Revolutionary Approach to Address Brain Functionality Connected to Vision
Neocortex Digitial is a new biotech startup with the vision of transforming new ways to address brain functionality connected to vision with the aim of providing early diagnosis and effective treatments for a range of vision and oculomotor dysfunctions.
Madrid, Spain, August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Neocortex Digital was launched in July 2021 with the vision of revolutionizing new ways to address brain functionality connected to vision through:
Advanced technology
Scalable supporting infrastructures
Easy-to-deploy connected automated devices
These will lead to industry-changing services that provide affordable analysis and therapeutic improvement to everyone.
“Today’s approaches to optometry are based on manual, subjective tests. Who hasn’t been subjected to the ‘is this better with or without’ protocol during eye exams?,” said Christine Lutz, Board Director. “Even current eye-tracking devices are limited due to inaccurate assumptions about the geometry of eye features along with their low sample rates.”
Neocortex Digital’s device expects to get rid of these assumptions and focus on actual visual function physiology. “It will be equipped to measure all eye movements and enable realistic testing adaptive to an individual’s situation, which will provide early, preventative diagnoses for a range of ophthalmic and neurological dysfunctions,” stated Juan Marcos, Chief Engineer.
Outlining the issue, he explained that many visual and neurological dysfunctions often go undiagnosed or are diagnosed too late, which negatively affects the daily lives of individuals. Consequences of not addressing these dysfunctions include undetected reading problems, learning difficulties, late treatment of various diseases (including Parkinson’s, AMD, Alzheimer’s, etc.), loss of autonomy, etc.
Neocortex Digital’s device will be able to:
Accurately measure eye movements during the patient’s interaction with a true 3D virtual environment.
Stimulate the patient’s brain response, both voluntary and involuntary.
Provide preventative diagnosis of disorders at an early stage ensuring a better treatment
Supply therapeutic training to improve reading, visual function, etc.
Citing the potential impact, Juan explained that due to the expected accessibility and affordability of this device, it can democratize early diagnosis and treatment of a range of visual and oculomotor dysfunctions allowing for improved lives for everyone.
Neocortex Digital will foster research in the fields of vision and neurology, and the resulting services will transform these industries. The social impact of our services to improve vision-related behavior and early detection of neurodegenerative pathologies will be transformative to many people’s lives.
About Neocortex Digital
Based in Madrid, Spain with a US presence, Neocortex Digital, which is backed by private investment, was launched in 2021 to provide advanced health services related to eye, vision, and brain functions through a revolutionary new device that will perform a thorough analysis of the visual function followed by a diagnosis and therapeutic training for visual function improvement.
To learn more, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.
