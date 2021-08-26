Importance of Understanding Injection Device Needs in Rare Disease Patients
Hear from key industry players from San Francisco and the West Coast to learn about Device Innovations, Connected Delivery and Regulatory Guidance for Advanced Parenteral Systems.
Uncover how industry is incorporating risk management and controls into early stages for a holistic development process. Bringing together leading experts in the industry offering insights into device innovations.
Drug product approaches and considerations sessions:
Drug Product Strategies to Enable Accelerated Clinical Development Timelines
• Approaches to fast scale-up & tech-transfer to CMO’s
• Flexibility and collaborative relationship with CMO’s is critical
• Importance of timely decision making and timely input from right stakeholders
Mehak Mehta, Scientist II, Protein Drug Product Development, Biogen
Importance of understanding injection device needs in rare disease patients: a holistic approach for early-stage research
• Specific challenges for rare disease patients
• Approaches to prioritize the patient experience over the solution
• Early findings from qualitative user research
• Value of patient needs research at the early stage of device development
Sindhuja Kuchibhatla, Device Development Engineer, New Technologies Management, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
