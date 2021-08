Importance of Understanding Injection Device Needs in Rare Disease Patients

London, United Kingdom, August 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Uncover how industry is incorporating risk management and controls into early stages for a holistic development process. Bringing together leading experts in the industry offering insights into device innovations.Download the brochure to see full agenda and speaker line-up: www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom7Drug product approaches and considerations sessions:Drug Product Strategies to Enable Accelerated Clinical Development Timelines• Approaches to fast scale-up & tech-transfer to CMO’s• Flexibility and collaborative relationship with CMO’s is critical• Importance of timely decision making and timely input from right stakeholdersMehak Mehta, Scientist II, Protein Drug Product Development, BiogenImportance of understanding injection device needs in rare disease patients: a holistic approach for early-stage research• Specific challenges for rare disease patients• Approaches to prioritize the patient experience over the solution• Early findings from qualitative user research• Value of patient needs research at the early stage of device developmentSindhuja Kuchibhatla, Device Development Engineer, New Technologies Management, Regeneron PharmaceuticalsRegister online: www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom7Sponsored by: Almac| Boston Analytical | Zeon | ZwickRoell#smipfsusaFor all media inquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.