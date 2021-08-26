Property Developer, Nao Group, Champions Work-Life Balance as Lockdown Easing Continues
Nao Group is proud to be leading the way in hybrid working solutions championing work-life balance arising from professionals now seeking new ways of working post-pandemic.
London, United Kingdom, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nao Group is proud to be leading the way in hybrid working solutions as professionals find new ways to collaborate post-pandemic.
According to data from YouGov, the past 18 months have been a watershed moment with 82% of people working from home more often. As lockdown measures have gradually relaxed, an increasing number of major firms are now exploring alternative working models.
The move away from a permanent office base has not been without challenges for both companies and their employees. A recent report showed that 75% of office workers believed that home working had blurred the lines between their personal and professional lives. Almost half of those surveyed admitted to using work devices for "life admin," while 30% had allowed others to use their professional laptop.
These figures are eye opening, and it’s unsurprising that businesses are looking for better ways to support their employees while improving security measures. Vibrant coworking communities have been singled out as a viable option that provides first-class facilities in a flexible way. Workers benefit from greater collaboration opportunities and a separation between their home life and the workday. Businesses can also retain control of their systems and improve security measures without having to invest heavily in a full-scale return to the office.
Through its growing network of coworking spaces, Nao Group is poised to support businesses as lockdown measures from the Covid-19 pandemic recedes globally. With state-of-the-art facilities and a focus on healthy work-life practices, the Group has attracted interest from major corporates and exciting start-ups alike.
Commenting on Nao Group’s unique offering, Dragon Gate Director, Mr. Wang Heng said:
“Attitudes to work have changed significantly over the past 18 months, and it is now clear that a new approach is needed. Nao Group’s coworking spaces help employees to maintain a healthy work/life balance while allowing organisations to maintain their data security. Our communities offer a level of flexibility that so many businesses now value, and we are thrilled to be championing new ways of working in the UK and beyond.”
About Nao Group
Nao Group is an international commercial property developer focused on creating coworking communities across the UK.
Concentrated on acquiring and developing prime real estate in rapidly developing regions, the Company has found success in the cultivation of vibrant coworking communities across London and beyond.
With an entrepreneurial management team and a strategy for global growth, Nao Group is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the growing office real estate development market.
About Dragon Gate Group
Dragon Gate is a private investment group with a significant foothold in the Chinese market and a mandate for global expansion. With a senior management team that has extensive experience across the property and finance sectors, Nao Group benefits from collaboration with a successful team that shares its global outlook and access to capital that allows the group to secure cross-border opportunities at the forefront of market expansion.
According to data from YouGov, the past 18 months have been a watershed moment with 82% of people working from home more often. As lockdown measures have gradually relaxed, an increasing number of major firms are now exploring alternative working models.
The move away from a permanent office base has not been without challenges for both companies and their employees. A recent report showed that 75% of office workers believed that home working had blurred the lines between their personal and professional lives. Almost half of those surveyed admitted to using work devices for "life admin," while 30% had allowed others to use their professional laptop.
These figures are eye opening, and it’s unsurprising that businesses are looking for better ways to support their employees while improving security measures. Vibrant coworking communities have been singled out as a viable option that provides first-class facilities in a flexible way. Workers benefit from greater collaboration opportunities and a separation between their home life and the workday. Businesses can also retain control of their systems and improve security measures without having to invest heavily in a full-scale return to the office.
Through its growing network of coworking spaces, Nao Group is poised to support businesses as lockdown measures from the Covid-19 pandemic recedes globally. With state-of-the-art facilities and a focus on healthy work-life practices, the Group has attracted interest from major corporates and exciting start-ups alike.
Commenting on Nao Group’s unique offering, Dragon Gate Director, Mr. Wang Heng said:
“Attitudes to work have changed significantly over the past 18 months, and it is now clear that a new approach is needed. Nao Group’s coworking spaces help employees to maintain a healthy work/life balance while allowing organisations to maintain their data security. Our communities offer a level of flexibility that so many businesses now value, and we are thrilled to be championing new ways of working in the UK and beyond.”
About Nao Group
Nao Group is an international commercial property developer focused on creating coworking communities across the UK.
Concentrated on acquiring and developing prime real estate in rapidly developing regions, the Company has found success in the cultivation of vibrant coworking communities across London and beyond.
With an entrepreneurial management team and a strategy for global growth, Nao Group is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the growing office real estate development market.
About Dragon Gate Group
Dragon Gate is a private investment group with a significant foothold in the Chinese market and a mandate for global expansion. With a senior management team that has extensive experience across the property and finance sectors, Nao Group benefits from collaboration with a successful team that shares its global outlook and access to capital that allows the group to secure cross-border opportunities at the forefront of market expansion.
Contact
Nao GroupContact
Leon Samuel
+971563688800
www.naogroup.com
Leon Samuel
+971563688800
www.naogroup.com
Categories