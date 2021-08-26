Jeffrey Pawlow Promoted to President of Engineered Advisory
Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS), the country’s largest licensed tax credits and incentives advisory firm, announced that effective today, Jeffrey Pawlow has been promoted to President to lead the strategic development and management of the Engineered Advisory family of companies, which includes ETS, The Growth Partnership, ABLE, and Engineered Technology Services.
West Palm Beach, FL, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS), the country’s largest licensed tax credits and incentives advisory firm, announced that effective today, Jeffrey Pawlow has been promoted to President to lead the strategic development and management of the Engineered Advisory family of companies, which includes ETS, The Growth Partnership, ABLE, and Engineered Technology Services. Pawlow is currently Executive Managing Director, Corporate Strategy & Go-to-Market Operations at ETS, and before ETS acquired The Growth Partnership and ABLE, he co-founded them.
“When I acquired The Growth Partnership and ABLE about a year ago, an unexpected dividend was the amazing people that joined the ETS family through this purchase,” said Julio Gonzalez, founder and CEO of ETS. “One of those people whose outstanding performance impressed me is Jeff Pawlow. Based on his ability to lead and execute and his relentless dedication to our collective enterprise’s overall success, I’ve realized he is the ideal person to become President and elevate our thriving companies, so they can achieve their true potential.”
Pawlow has been involved in the accounting world for 26 years. On four different occasions, he has been named as one of the CPA profession’s “Top 100 Most Influential People” by Accounting Today. He currently resides in suburban St. Louis with his wife Cindy, with whom he has four children. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management from Creighton University.
“I am truly honored that Julio has chosen me to help guide his companies to the next level of success,” said Jeffrey Pawlow. “We’re poised now to take advantage of some very exciting opportunities. The Engineered Advisory family of companies offers a unique set of services when it comes to tax, real estate, and finance, and now we can show clients all the ways we can help them.”
About Engineered Tax Services
Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS) is the only licensed engineering firm providing specialty tax services to CPA firms and their clients. As advocates for America's small and mid-sized businesses, ETS helps CPA firms add value to their client relationships by offering sophisticated strategies like cost segregation, the research and development tax credit, and other specialized tax credits and incentives, allowing them to retain more working capital and drive profitability.
Contact:
ETS
Daniel Plant
+1-800-236-6519
“When I acquired The Growth Partnership and ABLE about a year ago, an unexpected dividend was the amazing people that joined the ETS family through this purchase,” said Julio Gonzalez, founder and CEO of ETS. “One of those people whose outstanding performance impressed me is Jeff Pawlow. Based on his ability to lead and execute and his relentless dedication to our collective enterprise’s overall success, I’ve realized he is the ideal person to become President and elevate our thriving companies, so they can achieve their true potential.”
Pawlow has been involved in the accounting world for 26 years. On four different occasions, he has been named as one of the CPA profession’s “Top 100 Most Influential People” by Accounting Today. He currently resides in suburban St. Louis with his wife Cindy, with whom he has four children. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management from Creighton University.
“I am truly honored that Julio has chosen me to help guide his companies to the next level of success,” said Jeffrey Pawlow. “We’re poised now to take advantage of some very exciting opportunities. The Engineered Advisory family of companies offers a unique set of services when it comes to tax, real estate, and finance, and now we can show clients all the ways we can help them.”
About Engineered Tax Services
Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS) is the only licensed engineering firm providing specialty tax services to CPA firms and their clients. As advocates for America's small and mid-sized businesses, ETS helps CPA firms add value to their client relationships by offering sophisticated strategies like cost segregation, the research and development tax credit, and other specialized tax credits and incentives, allowing them to retain more working capital and drive profitability.
Contact:
ETS
Daniel Plant
+1-800-236-6519
Contact
Engineered Tax ServicesContact
Julio Gonzalez
1-800-236-6519
engineeredtaxservice.com
Julio Gonzalez
1-800-236-6519
engineeredtaxservice.com
Categories