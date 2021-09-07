The Nook and Composer Nathan Felix Present "2-Pianos" Benefit Concert
Self-taught composer Nathan Felix and Nook on Robinson will present the 2-Piano Project, an immersive classical music performance where the audience sits in the middle of two pianos, on September 24 at the Nook at 2432 E Robinson St., Orlando, FL 32803.
Orlando, FL, September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Pianos to benefit low-income schools in the Orlando area.
Self-taught composer Nathan Felix and Nook on Robinson will present the 2-Piano Project, an immersive classical music performance where the audience sits in the middle of two pianos, on September 24 at the Nook at 2432 E Robinson St., Orlando, FL 32803. The concert will raise money to benefit lower-income schools in the Orlando area through enhancement of their music programs with pianos.
After living in Los Angeles, Felix realized the importance and value of the "arts" in community integration. With that in mind, he took to creating a performance to not only involve the community, but benefit it as well. The idea is to collect pianos that are considered “trash” to some, and convert them into “treasures” for others. The restored pianos will be used in a night of performances by Orlando artists who perform a wide variety of styles from jazz to cabaret to classical, etc. The evening will conclude with Felix’s two piano composition, Texas Skies, where the audience sits center to the strategic positioning of pianos creating an immersive experience.
Originally, Felix introduced a 6-Piano Project in the Rundberg neighborhood (a neighborhood overlooked in terms of arts events) in North Austin, TX in November of 2015 and has since brought his multiple piano projects to San Antonio, Barcelona Spain, Melbourne, Houston and now Orlando. Felix hopes this ongoing project will contribute to the community by providing resources for a new generation of artists/musicians. “I want to contribute in any way possible to the grooming and growing of the next crop of young, aspiring musicians,” Felix said.
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Nathan Felix on his personal website.
What: The Nook and Nathan Felix Present music for 2-Pianos
When: September 24th, 2021 @ 8PM
Where: The Nook - 2432 E Robinson St., Orlando, FL 32803
Cost: Free; Donations encouraged. All donations go to the restoration and donation of the pianos to schools.
Summary: This community-centered project has a two-fold mission of bringing contemporary classical music to new and underserved listeners, while creating concrete benefits for local schools and community programs. For this event, composer Nathan Felix will collect and restore pianos via Craigslist or by donation - converting pianos considered “trash” into “treasures.” The restored pianos are used in a night of performances by local Orlando artists. Following the event, the restored pianos will be donated to local schools and community groups to support music education.
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American music composer known for his immersive and audience-interactive works. His music has premiered in Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and his music has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR & PBS. In 2016, Felix was featured on PBS and nominated for a Lonestar Emmy for work on his 6-Piano project. In 2018, Felix won awards for his “Opera on a Bus'' and the “2018 Tobin Prize for Artistic Excellence” for which he premiered is “Headphone Opera” titled, THE WAR BRIDE at Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.
About Nook
Dynamic neighborhood bar & art venue in Orlando's Milk District. We specialize in Florida craft beer, wine, cider, coffee, kombucha and more.
Press Contact:
Nathan Felix
512.731.0314
n.j.felix@gmail.com
Self-taught composer Nathan Felix and Nook on Robinson will present the 2-Piano Project, an immersive classical music performance where the audience sits in the middle of two pianos, on September 24 at the Nook at 2432 E Robinson St., Orlando, FL 32803. The concert will raise money to benefit lower-income schools in the Orlando area through enhancement of their music programs with pianos.
After living in Los Angeles, Felix realized the importance and value of the "arts" in community integration. With that in mind, he took to creating a performance to not only involve the community, but benefit it as well. The idea is to collect pianos that are considered “trash” to some, and convert them into “treasures” for others. The restored pianos will be used in a night of performances by Orlando artists who perform a wide variety of styles from jazz to cabaret to classical, etc. The evening will conclude with Felix’s two piano composition, Texas Skies, where the audience sits center to the strategic positioning of pianos creating an immersive experience.
Originally, Felix introduced a 6-Piano Project in the Rundberg neighborhood (a neighborhood overlooked in terms of arts events) in North Austin, TX in November of 2015 and has since brought his multiple piano projects to San Antonio, Barcelona Spain, Melbourne, Houston and now Orlando. Felix hopes this ongoing project will contribute to the community by providing resources for a new generation of artists/musicians. “I want to contribute in any way possible to the grooming and growing of the next crop of young, aspiring musicians,” Felix said.
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Nathan Felix on his personal website.
What: The Nook and Nathan Felix Present music for 2-Pianos
When: September 24th, 2021 @ 8PM
Where: The Nook - 2432 E Robinson St., Orlando, FL 32803
Cost: Free; Donations encouraged. All donations go to the restoration and donation of the pianos to schools.
Summary: This community-centered project has a two-fold mission of bringing contemporary classical music to new and underserved listeners, while creating concrete benefits for local schools and community programs. For this event, composer Nathan Felix will collect and restore pianos via Craigslist or by donation - converting pianos considered “trash” into “treasures.” The restored pianos are used in a night of performances by local Orlando artists. Following the event, the restored pianos will be donated to local schools and community groups to support music education.
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American music composer known for his immersive and audience-interactive works. His music has premiered in Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and his music has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR & PBS. In 2016, Felix was featured on PBS and nominated for a Lonestar Emmy for work on his 6-Piano project. In 2018, Felix won awards for his “Opera on a Bus'' and the “2018 Tobin Prize for Artistic Excellence” for which he premiered is “Headphone Opera” titled, THE WAR BRIDE at Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.
About Nook
Dynamic neighborhood bar & art venue in Orlando's Milk District. We specialize in Florida craft beer, wine, cider, coffee, kombucha and more.
Press Contact:
Nathan Felix
512.731.0314
n.j.felix@gmail.com
Contact
Composer, Nathan FelixContact
Nathan Felix
512-731-0314
www.Electrochestral.com
Nathan Felix
512-731-0314
www.Electrochestral.com
Categories