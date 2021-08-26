Announcing the Launch of a New Design & Marketing Vertical: Excal Design Inc.
Excal Design Inc. is a design and digital marketing agency that helps clients with strategic planning, cross medium design and creative solutions. The organization calls the Windy City, Chicago, its home and is located on the Magnificent Mile. The services provided by Excal Design Inc. include branding, digital media, web design, video content creation, SEO and advisory Services.
Chicago, IL, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Announcing the launch of Excal Design Inc.
Excal Design is the brainchild of Thomas W. Rissman, President & CEO and Shubhra Bhargava, Vice President – Design.
The re-branding and marketing of the parent company, Excaltech®, resulted in overall business growth, better brand recall and increased revenue. Inspired by this success, Mr. Rissman and Ms. Bhargava decided to create Excal Design Inc. as a separate entity to support other organizations in achieving similar growth.
Mr. Rissman graduated from Cornell University in 1979 and from The Law School at the University of Chicago in 1982. He has extensive experience in information technology, railroads and related products and in international transactions. As a serial entrepreneur, he believes he can help other businesses tap into their potential, through Excal Design.
Ms. Bhargava has held leadership positions both in the US and emerging markets like India. An architect by training, she is a branded-environments specialist. She has worked with different consumer categories, ranging from FMCG to luxury products.
Ms. Bhargava has experience in design, user interface, general management, CMS, social media, brand identity, visual merchandising and retail identities. She uses design thinking extensively for solving business problems and coming up with innovative solutions.
Excal Design Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Excalibur Technology Corp.
Shubhra Bhargava
312-943-6813
www.excal.design
