The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour Comes to West Chester University on September 11, 2021
Philadelphia, PA, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in about 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and film making worldwide.
From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theaters around the world.
Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2020/2021 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.
At each screening around the world, audiences will see a selection of award-winning films and crowd favorites from the hundreds of films entered into the annual festival. “The best part of hosting the World Tour is being able to witness a community of film buffs and lovers of the outdoors come together to share stories, be inspired to set out on new adventures and learn about the mountains they love,” said David Rowland. “You will always connect with old friends and make new ones at the World Tour screenings.”
Join the Philadelphia Rock Gym & the Schuylkill Canal Association when the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to the Main Line, at West Chester University on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the show begins at 7:30pm. For tickets and information visit their website, https://www.philarockgym.com/events/banff-mountain-film-festival-2021/ or call 877-822-7673.
Screenings of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour in Canada and the USA are presented by: Banff & Lake Louise Tourism, Rab, Buff®, Sponsored by: Deuter, Clif Bar & Company, Oboz Footwear, YETI, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Smartwool, Kicking Horse Coffee, The Lake Louise Ski Resort and Summer Gondola.
About the Philadelphia Rock Gyms: The Philadelphia Rock Gyms (PRG) operate five indoor climbing facilities in Fishtown, Wyncote, East Falls, Malvern, and Oaks, PA, as well as offer outdoor climbing trips in southeastern Pennsylvania and around the country. Since the opening of our first PRG, in 1994, we have been dedicated to building a community of climbers focused on sharing the passion and rewards that the sport of climbing can bring. Each Philadelphia Rock Gym is committed to providing a fun and challenging environment for climbers of all skill levels.
About the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour: Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour was born from Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival which began in Banff, Alberta. In 1976 a tight-knit group of climbers and outdoor enthusiasts conceived The Banff Festival of Mountaineering Films. This was one-day gathering that became the renowned international Festival it is today. Over 30 years ago, Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival began an outreach program to bring the Festival to other communities. This has become known as Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. Like the first festival in Banff, the tour began small – three cities across Canada. Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour now reaches over 40 countries and brings mountain films to an audience of over 550,000 worldwide in approximately 550 locations.
About Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity: Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is a learning organization built upon an extraordinary legacy of excellence in artistic and creative development. What started as a single course in drama has grown to become the global organization leading in arts, culture and creativity across dozens of disciplines. From our home in the stunning Canadian Rocky Mountains, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity aims to inspire everyone who attends our campus – artists, leaders, and thinkers – to unleash their creative potential.
