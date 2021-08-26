Toast of the Coast – The Lodge at Torrey Pines to Debut Beyond the Cellar: A Fall Wine Collectors Tasting
The November 13 event at The Lodge at Torrey Pines to feature rare vintages from esteemed Napa Valley wineries.
San Diego, CA, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Plan your next trip to Napa Valley at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla! Winemakers and owners from some of the most notable California wineries will travel down the coast to The Lodge at Torrey Pines for the inaugural Beyond the Cellar: A Fall Wine Collectors Tasting. The AAA Five Diamond La Jolla resort will host the wine tasting and purchasing event on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are very limited and are currently guaranteed only with a Beyond the Cellar Room Package starting at $795 per night. The package includes two tickets to the event (a $400 value), a stay in a spacious Signature room, complimentary parking and a special commemorative gift. As with most wine and culinary events at the Lodge, tickets to this inaugural wine extravaganza are sure to sell out and guests are encouraged to book a package early to guarantee tickets to this premier event: www.lodgetorreypines.com/beyond-the-cellar.
Beyond the Cellar is an event geared toward wine aficionados and collectors. Winemakers and winery owners will have the opportunity to showcase some of their rare and high-end vintages that are not readily available to the general public. Wholesale pricing of featured wines will range from $100 to more than $1,000 per bottle. Just in time for holiday shopping, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase wine through the attending wineries at retail value. The majority of the bottles available for purchase cannot be found in stores or ordered online. Attendees will also be able to join the wineries’ wine clubs.
Curated by The Lodge’s Advanced Sommelier Paul Krikorian, Beyond the Cellar will feature highly coveted wines and experts from 18 Napa Valley wineries including Hundred Acre, Morlet Family, Chappellet Vineyards, Far Niente/Nickel & Nickel, Linked Vineyards, Ramey Cellars, Daou/Patrimony, Dana Estates/Marciano Vineyards, Pulido-Walker Winery, Malk Family Vineyards, Darioush, Abacus, Mirror Vineyards, Opus One, Spottswoode, Verite, Paul Hobbs, and Schramsberg. Each featured wine will be poured by either the winemaker, owner or spokesperson, providing guests with an exclusive one-on-one guided tasting. Krikorian, along with other sommeliers, will be available throughout the event to provide expert insight and advice to attendees.
Wine tastings will be accompanied by artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, handcrafted chocolates, passed hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment by a string trio and a caviar and champagne greeting. Along with bottles and barrels from the wineries, guests will also have the chance to purchase fine glassware from Riedel, the premier wineglass and decanter manufacturer.
Remaining unreserved individual tickets to Beyond the Cellar will go on sale beginning on October 1 at 9 am PST. The cost is $200 per person and will be available for purchase online at www.lodgetorreypines.com/beyond-the-cellar.
About The Lodge at Torrey Pines:
The Lodge at Torrey Pines is an AAA Five Diamond award-winning property offering views of the world- renowned Torrey Pines Golf Course and the Pacific Ocean. Guests of The Lodge can take advantage of the near-perfect weather while hiking the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, golfing on Torrey Pines Golf Course or relaxing at the spa. The Lodge pays tribute to the California Craftsman Movement and is modeled after Greene and Greene’s famed Gamble and Blacker houses in Pasadena, California, two of the finest examples of early 1900s Craftsman-style architecture. The Lodge features 170 spacious guest rooms and suites, a 9,500 square-foot full service spa and two restaurants serving contemporary California cuisine. The Lodge is owned and operated by Evans Hotels and is in proximity to the San Diego International Airport, downtown San Diego and the Village of La Jolla. The Lodge is located 11480 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, CA 92037. For reservations, call (858) 453-4420 or visit www.lodgetorreypines.com.
Contact
Robert Arends
858-777-6711
evanshotels.com
