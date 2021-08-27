Plustek eScan SharePoint Network Attached Document Scanning Kiosk
Digital transformation solution for Office 365 and SharePoint users.
Santa Fe Springs, CA, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Plustek Technology introduces the Buyers Labs award-winning eScan SharePoint network attached document scanner. The eScan SharePoint connects to your network via Ethernet or Wi-Fi and scanning is accomplished using job buttons on a large 7” touch screen display. No PC or additional software is needed.
eScan SharePoint scans to network shared folders, SharePoint, Office 365, OneDrive, Exchange, and Azure at the touch of a button. Supports SharePoint metadata and document check-in, barcode reading, document separation, customizable user prompts, customizable single touch jobs, and more. eScan SharePoint is ideal for any application where paper documents must be saved to Office 365, OneDrive, or SharePoint. These applications include healthcare, retail chain stores, restaurants, enterprises, automotive dealerships, and distributed location scanning.
The eScan SharePoint also features remote management for deployment to multiple sites. This facilitates remote configuration, setup, and troubleshooting of scanners on your network, or connected to the internet.
“With seamless Office 365 integration and efficient scanning workflow, customers will find that the eScan SharePoint is one of the most productive document scanners available today,” Said Johnson Yang VP of Plustek Americas region. “Enterprises and small businesses that use Office 365 or SharePoint will benefit from this scanner. It is easier to set up and use than traditional document scanners or MFPs,” said Johnson.
Key Features:
· * 7” Intuitive Touch Screen Display
· * Unlimited number of user configurable scanning jobs
· * Built-in Ethernet and Wi-Fi
· * Ultrasonic misfeed detection reduces data loss
· * Scan to Office 365, OneDrive, SharePoint and network shared folders
· * Supports SharePoint document check-in and metadata
· * Barcode file naming and document separation
· * Remote management
· * Long paper mode scans pages up to 200” long
· * TWAIN connection via USB
For detailed product information, visit: Plustek.com
The Plustek eScan family of scanners includes the Buyers Labs award-winning eScan SharePoint, eScan Essential, and the Buyers Labs award-winning eScan Square9 for Square9 Global Search.
plustek.com/us/products/network-scanners/escan/sharepoint/intro.php
About Plustek
Based in Los Angeles, Plustek Technology designs and manufactures an array of scanners that including document, portable, library, book, film, and photo scanners. With 30 years in the imaging scanning business, Plustek brings advanced technologies and solutions for a variety of paperless needs. http://www.plustek.com/usa.
For more information, contact: Mark Druziak, Plustek, (714) 670-7713
eScan SharePoint scans to network shared folders, SharePoint, Office 365, OneDrive, Exchange, and Azure at the touch of a button. Supports SharePoint metadata and document check-in, barcode reading, document separation, customizable user prompts, customizable single touch jobs, and more. eScan SharePoint is ideal for any application where paper documents must be saved to Office 365, OneDrive, or SharePoint. These applications include healthcare, retail chain stores, restaurants, enterprises, automotive dealerships, and distributed location scanning.
The eScan SharePoint also features remote management for deployment to multiple sites. This facilitates remote configuration, setup, and troubleshooting of scanners on your network, or connected to the internet.
“With seamless Office 365 integration and efficient scanning workflow, customers will find that the eScan SharePoint is one of the most productive document scanners available today,” Said Johnson Yang VP of Plustek Americas region. “Enterprises and small businesses that use Office 365 or SharePoint will benefit from this scanner. It is easier to set up and use than traditional document scanners or MFPs,” said Johnson.
Key Features:
· * 7” Intuitive Touch Screen Display
· * Unlimited number of user configurable scanning jobs
· * Built-in Ethernet and Wi-Fi
· * Ultrasonic misfeed detection reduces data loss
· * Scan to Office 365, OneDrive, SharePoint and network shared folders
· * Supports SharePoint document check-in and metadata
· * Barcode file naming and document separation
· * Remote management
· * Long paper mode scans pages up to 200” long
· * TWAIN connection via USB
For detailed product information, visit: Plustek.com
The Plustek eScan family of scanners includes the Buyers Labs award-winning eScan SharePoint, eScan Essential, and the Buyers Labs award-winning eScan Square9 for Square9 Global Search.
plustek.com/us/products/network-scanners/escan/sharepoint/intro.php
About Plustek
Based in Los Angeles, Plustek Technology designs and manufactures an array of scanners that including document, portable, library, book, film, and photo scanners. With 30 years in the imaging scanning business, Plustek brings advanced technologies and solutions for a variety of paperless needs. http://www.plustek.com/usa.
For more information, contact: Mark Druziak, Plustek, (714) 670-7713
Contact
PlustekContact
Mark Druziak
714-670-7713 x8899
http://plustek.com
Mark Druziak
714-670-7713 x8899
http://plustek.com
Categories