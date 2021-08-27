Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Kansas Self Storage Facility
Overland Park, KS, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Larry Goldman, CCIM, of Goldman Investment Advisors, is pleased to announce the sale of Budget Storage in Hutchinson, Kansas. Storage Space III, of Laramie, WY acquired Budget Storage in Hutchinson, KS on August 5, 2021. The facility is the largest self-storage facility in Hutchinson, KS and will continue to operate as a U Haul Truck Dealer. Budget Storage offers 53,700 rentable square feet of storage and is located near the retail epicenter of Hutchinson, blocks from the local airport.
The Buyers took advantage of the robust capital environment, by securing an outstanding SBA loan with Bank Five Nine in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
The Buyers took advantage of the robust capital environment, by securing an outstanding SBA loan with Bank Five Nine in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories