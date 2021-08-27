Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Georgia Self Storage Portfolio
Carrollton, GA, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sauls Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of a three-property portfolio in Arnoldsville, Crawfordsville, and Watkinsville, Georgia. The sale closed August 13, 2021. The ultra-competitive self-storage rental market is booming and as a result the self-storage real estate market continues to thrive. This three-store portfolio consists of the primary location in Watkinsville, Georgia, along with outlying facilities in both Crawford and Arnoldsville. This investor crossed over from the multi-family asset class at a 6.7% cap rate, on existing income and expenses. The Watkinsville market continues to grow due to its close proximity to Athens, GA.
Sauls Storage Group LLC/Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate company representing the state of Georgia. The team can be reached at 770-841-4591.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
