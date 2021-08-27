Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Georgia Self Storage Facility
Carrollton, GA, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sauls Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of AA Augusta located in Augusta, Georgia. The sale closed August 6, 2021. The self-storage valuation boom is still going strong as properties, large and small, attract investors both near and far. This standalone facility consisted of only 10,075 RSF of self-storage and was in need of overall management improvements. “Values are at an all-time high,” says Luke Sauls. “If you are considering selling within the next 3 to 5 years, now could be a prime opportunity to take advantage of the market.”
Sauls Storage Group LLC/Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate company representing the state of Georgia. The team can be reached at 770-841-4591.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
