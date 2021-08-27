Madden Talent to Represent Professional Sitar Player Mansoor Khan
Boca Raton, FL, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Madden Talent (www.MaddenTalent.com) Agency welcomes its newest talent, Mansoor Khan, an acclaimed professional sitar player from India. The sitar is a popular stringed instrument used in classical Indian music.
“The sitar means so much to me, as it’s been a part of my family for generations and it’s an honor to be able to continue passing on our family’s legacy,” Khan said. "I’m excited to join Madden Talent and can’t wait to share the sitar with music lovers far and wide,” Khan added.
Born in an illustrious family of sitar players who've been credited with designing the modern sitar, Khan is a seventh-generation musician and son of world-renowned sitar player Ustad Chhote Rahimat Khan. With a career of almost 17 years as a recording artist & live performer, Khan has several accolades to his credit, including being recognized as a graded artist of All India Radio.
Along with his career in performance, Khan is also a researcher in music technology field. He has founded and been part of several startups such as ACPAD, EDMofy, pleqART, Virasat Foundation, and is currently building his music technology startup Beatoven.ai, along with his co-founder Siddharth Bhardwaj.
Khan has performed several times across the world, including prestigious festivals in India and the United States. He also has several releases to his credit on various streaming platforms, like Apple Music and Spotify. Khan is available to perform live at concerts and weddings, as well as record with other artists, who would like the sounds of the sitar on their songs or albums.
“I’m thrilled that we get the opportunity to work with the talented Mansoor Khan,” Madden Talent President Adrienne Mazzone said. The sitar is a wonderful instrument that more people should definitely know and listen to, and I look forward to helping Mansoor accomplish this,” Mazzone added.
About Madden Talent
Madden Talent, created by former top NBC executive and current TransMedia Group CEO, Tom Madden, has booked a wide range of clients for fashion shows, print work, television, advertisements, fundraisers, concerts, speaking engagements, theatrical parts, spokesperson roles and much more! For more information on Madden Talent and the wide range of models, talent, and professionals it represents as a licensed talent agency, please visit www.maddentalent.com
