Clos LaChance Winery and Grandview Restaurant Partner to Provide a New Mouthwatering Portfolio of Wines
San Martin, CA, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With Clos LaChance winery’s ability to offer private labels to the wine sellers in the US, and their in-house state-of-the-art bottling line, Grandview Restaurant knew there was an opportunity there to expand the wines they carry for their customers. Within the Grandview portfolio, there will be 2019 vintages of Estate Sauvignon Blanc, Estate Chardonnay, Estate Proprietary Red Blend, and Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, all sourced from Santa Clara Valley grapes. Plans to expand the portfolio are already underway to include an Estate Malbec and Estate Pinot Noir.
With Grandview’s reputation of providing “Farm fresh ingredients, attention to detail, and impeccable service,” it is no surprise that they chose to deepen their relationship with Clos LaChance winery, a winery who is proud to be certified sustainable and offers several vegan wines within their own vast portfolio.
At Grandview Restaurant, you will now be able to sip wines made from Clos LaChance grapes whose flavor has a huge coastal influence, all while enjoying their breathtaking floor-to-ceiling views of the Silicon Valley.
With this new partnership, Clos LaChance and its subsidiary Estate Vineyard Management, is installing a 4-acre Estate Vineyard on the Grandview Farms directly adjacent to the restaurant. The new vineyard at Grandview Farm will be producing Estate grown grape varieties of Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiovese, and the rarely used Italian varietal of Nero D’Avola.
With Grandview’s reputation of providing “Farm fresh ingredients, attention to detail, and impeccable service,” it is no surprise that they chose to deepen their relationship with Clos LaChance winery, a winery who is proud to be certified sustainable and offers several vegan wines within their own vast portfolio.
At Grandview Restaurant, you will now be able to sip wines made from Clos LaChance grapes whose flavor has a huge coastal influence, all while enjoying their breathtaking floor-to-ceiling views of the Silicon Valley.
With this new partnership, Clos LaChance and its subsidiary Estate Vineyard Management, is installing a 4-acre Estate Vineyard on the Grandview Farms directly adjacent to the restaurant. The new vineyard at Grandview Farm will be producing Estate grown grape varieties of Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiovese, and the rarely used Italian varietal of Nero D’Avola.
Contact
Clos LaChance Wines, LLCContact
Julianne Winter
1-408-686-1050
www.clos.com
Julianne Winter
1-408-686-1050
www.clos.com
Categories