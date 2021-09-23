Dr. Eleanor Maria Goodman Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Flint, MI, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Eleanor Maria Goodman of Flint, Michigan has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Dr. Eleanor Maria Goodman
Dr. Eleanor Maria Goodman is the CEO of Goodman’s Place, which offers an in-school tutoring program for children in grades K-8. Dr. Goodman is responsible for the overall operations of the program as well as tutoring. She has over 43 years’ experience in education and assists students with reading and math. She uses mini-lessons, worksheets and charts to ensure student growth. Dr. Goodman specializes in music and crafts.
Dr. Goodman earned a Ph.D. in Education (Management of Children & Youth Programs) from Nova Southwestern University in 1996, a M.A. in Education from Marygrove College in 1996, a M.A. in Educational Administration from Central Michigan in 1984, a M.A. in Education (Reading) from Eastern Michigan in 1972, and a B.S. in Music Education from Western Michigan University in 1966.
Dr. Goodman belongs to the Wolverine State Congress of Christian Education, National Baptist Congress of Christian Education, International F. & A.M. Masons, Order of Eastern Star, and was a board member and is a current instructor with the United Theological Seminary, Flint Branch. She wrote the Our Savior ROCK tutorial curriculum in reading and math. Dr. Goodman has earned many awards including Employee of the Month at Flint Community Schools, Foss Avenue Baptist Church Outstanding Service for Music and Staff, Foss Avenue Christian School Outstanding Leadership for Principalship, President’s Award Outstanding Leadership - Instructor from Wolverine State Congress of Christian Education, and the Recognition and Appreciation for 43 Years of Service - Retirement award from the Flint Community Schools.
In addition to education, Dr. Goodman enjoys crafting. She makes and sells artificial flower arrangements, fleece throws, pillows, and scarfs. She also teaches piano. In her spare time, Dr. Goodman enjoys music and crafts.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
