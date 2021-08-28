Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Greets the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) on Its 107th Anniversary
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser congratulated the Church under the leadership of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, citing how the INC has grown to reach 158 countries and territories with members belonging to 147 races and nationalities.
Washington, DC, August 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ received another greeting for its 107th Anniversary, this time from the mayor of the United States’ capital of Washington, D.C.
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser congratulated the Church under the leadership of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, citing how the INC has grown to reach 158 countries and territories with members belonging to 147 races and nationalities.
Mayor Bowser also noted the various socio-civic activities of the INC, under the Aid to Humanity program and INC Giving, that have helped communities in Washington D.C.
Washington D.C. is fortunate that one of your locations is in the nation’s capital.
“Your diverse demographics, reach and experience has perfectly prepared your members for seeing the humanity in all communities,” she said in her message to the INC.
Since the INC established its Washington, D.C. congregation in the Washington Metropolitan Area, also known as the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) back in October 1995, the Church has conducted countless community outreach events: Aid To Humanity events, INC Giving activities, blood donation drives, and more recently, donating PPE and non-perishable food items and school supplies where they were most needed, in the District.
The Aid to Humanity events, INC Giving activities, and other community outreach campaigns were observed with social distancing, wearing protective masks, and other health and safety measures.
Mayor Bowser noted: “Impressively, (the) Iglesia Ni Cristo lives its mission and undertakes a wide variety of programs and projects guided by service, faith, and love.”
She cited the various community outreach activities of the INC in Washington D.C. before and after the COVID emergency declaration including the assistance to the most vulnerable in the community such as the senior citizens in housing complexes and shelters in the city.
She also thanked the INC for the donations of PPEs and non-perishable food items to individuals in need, and the provisions of school supplies in the district.
“I thank Iglesia Ni Cristo for your compassion, commitment and dedication to helping residents of the District of Columbia. May the work of your church bring as much joy to your congregation, as it does to the recipients of your good works,” Mayor Bowser said. She then greeted the entire INC on its 107th anniversary on behalf of the 712,000 residents of Washington D.C.
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net
