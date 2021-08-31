NANETS Announces 2021 Basic/Translational Science Investigator Award (BTSI) Recipient

The North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS) congratulates J. Barton Rose, III, MD, MAS, FACS of the University of Alabama, as the 2021 recipient of NANETS’ Basic/Translational Science Investigator Award (BTSI). Dr. Rose was awarded this scholarship for his proposal: Molecular influences of racial disparities in pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.