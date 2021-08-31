NANETS Announces 2021 Basic/Translational Science Investigator Award (BTSI) Recipient
New York, NY, August 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS) congratulates J. Barton Rose, III, MD, MAS, FACS of the University of Alabama, as the 2021 recipient of NANETS’ Basic/Translational Science Investigator Award (BTSI). Dr. Rose was awarded this scholarship for his proposal: Molecular influences of racial disparities in pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.
Dr. Rose is an Assistant Professor of Surgical Oncology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He has been involved in research for nearly 20 years, with a focus on NET research in the past four years.
Dr. Rose noted that, as the only comprehensive cancer center located in the Deep South, he treats a diverse population, and nearly 30 percent of patients are Black.
“We noticed differences in the clinical presentation between our Black and White patients and felt there was a huge need to pursue this line of investigation, especially when our early studies have suggested there are some genetic differences between these patient populations.”
He noted the importance of identifying the molecular drivers that are different for these groups, and the potential to discover treatments that are better and can potentially allow physicians to personalize treatment.
"NANETS is delighted to have the opportunity to support Dr. Rose, who joins a long line of exceptionally promising early-career investigators to receive this grant. In keeping with the mission of NANETS’ grants to encourage the development of outstanding clinical and laboratory-based investigators in the critical first few years of their careers, many prior grantees have gone on to make substantial contributions to the NET field and NANETS itself, including many of our current board members and committee chairs. We look forward to Dr. Rose’s continued contributions and enthusiasm over the coming years," commented Daniel Halperin, MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Chair, NANETS’ Scientific Review & Research Committee.
The purpose of the BTSI Award is to encourage scientists at the end of their fellowship who have secured a faculty appointment or scientists beginning their faculty appointment to pursue research focused on neuroendocrine tumors. This grant has been supported by the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) since 2016.
