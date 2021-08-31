North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society Announces 2021 NANETS Clinical Investigator Scholarship Award Recipient

The North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS) congratulates Jessica E. Maxwell, MD, as the 2021 recipient of the NANETS Clinical Science Investigator Award (NCIS). She was awarded this scholarship for her proposal: Characterization of the small bowel neuroendocrine tumor immune environment.