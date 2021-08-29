Future Electronics Congratulates WECO Electrical Connectors on Their 100th Anniversary
Future Electronics congratulated WECO Electrical Connectors, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, August 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently congratulated WECO Electrical Connectors on the occasion of the company's 100th anniversary.
WECO Electrical Connectors was founded in Hanau, Germany on June 21, 1921. Today, WECO is a global company headquartered in Montreal with factories in Canada, Germany and Tunisia.
"On behalf of Future Electronics, I would like to congratulate WECO Electrical Connectors for this momentous achievement," said Ryan Petsche, Corporate Vice President at Future Electronics.
"WECO has been a strong and valued partner of ours for many years now, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come," Petsche said.
Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)
Fax: 514-693-6051
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
