MTS Artist Jay Elle Releases "Ride The Wave" LP

New York, NY, August 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- August 27th, 2021 marks the return of the vibrant, diverse, acoustic singer-songwriter Jay Elle, with his latest release, “Ride The Wave.” This twelve-song offering is the follow-up to the widely successful EP’s, “Ease Up,” “Rising Tide,” and “One Voice One Guitar Vol. 1.” “Needs Fixing,” from “Ease Up” reached number one on the IndieWorld Country Record Report chart.“Ride The Wave” is an exploratory effort, as Jay Elle comes to grips with the isolation the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon all of us. Comparing this isolation Jay reflects, “The pandemic feels like one of those endless rainy days that I hated as a child. Boring! This new album is about how to best enjoy yourself while waiting for the sun to shine again.”Utilizing intricate guitar melodies and chord arrangements, Jay Elle is able to channel these emotions into a cohesive collection of thoughts, to deliver an entertaining musical experience. All the while, he challenges the listener with deep metaphors and intricate imagery, while painting a vast musical soundscape.Track List:Ride The WaveTequila Kiss (written for “Vampire Diaries” actress, Nina Dobrev)Want Me BadMiss Mess (first single)Rainy DayInsaneBetter Luck Next TimeAngeling™She’s So FineMorning RainTwelve On SundayWho’s CamilleWatch the video for first single, “Miss Mess” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bllaAOc61kISpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5a5rykRVlOz3gtzh6OkpICYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/jayelle2222Record Label: Halfmoon Records and Publishing (https://halfmoonrecordsandpublishing.com/)