Barker Microfarads Long-Life Tubular Axial Lead Capacitors Are Test-Rated to 2,000 Hours
New Yorker Electronics Releases the Barker Microfarads +105°C Tubular Axial Lead Aluminum Capacitors, a Mil-Spec Equivalent Designed for Commercial Use
Northvale, NJ, August 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the Barker Microfarads (BMI) 601D +105°C Tubular Axial Lead Aluminum Capacitors. Although the 601D Series is used in commercial applications, it is the 601D capacitor series is the commercial equivalent to the military series M39018/03.
As a military equivalent, these aluminum capacitors from BMI feature a wide temperature range of -55°C to +105°C and are Life Validation Test rated to 2,000 hours at +105°C. In addition to its low ESR, the BMI 601D Capacitor Series is available from New Yorker Electronics in voltages ranging from 6.3 to 300VDC working with DC surges from 8 to 350 volts. The standard capacitance tolerance is -10%/+50% and it also boasts a capacitance range of between 12µF and 33,000µF.
There are four types of sleeves available in this series. The polyester sleeve is standard on this device; also available is a P.V.C. sleeve. Both of these sleeves are also available with an epoxy end seal. These seals are available for devices that are exposed to halogenated cleaning solvents, such as in cases of removing fluxes from circuit boards or degreasing tiny metal parts.
Case sizes range from 0.625in Ø x 1.125in L to 1.00in Ø x 3.625in L with 24 options in total. They are manufactured with USA-made aluminum and axial leads with either No. 20 AWG at 0.032in or No. 18 AWG at 0.040in.
Features:
· Wide Temperature Range
· Military Version – Mil-PRF-39018/03
· Long Life
· Low ESR
Commercial Applications:
· Aerospace
· Audio
· Industrial
In addition, New Yorker Electronics supplies the BMI 604D -55°C to +105°C Tubular Axial Lead; Long Life, Low ESR; Mil-PRF-39018/03 and its 53D -40 to +85°C General Purpose Large Tubular Axial Lead Capacitors.
Barker Microfarads (BMI) is a manufacturer of USA-made high quality, high reliability aluminum electrolytic capacitors. As an authorized dealer of BMI, New Yorker Electronics supplies its broad range of Axial- and Radial-leaded DC capacitors (in both miniature and tubular designs) as well as a full line of AC Motor Starting and AC Motor Run capacitors.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
