Toll Brothers Heights at Downtown Superior Community Open for Sales
Superior, CO, August 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Heights at Downtown Superior community in Superior is now open for sales. The new townhome community provides residents with the energy of living in a vibrant downtown hub, combined with access to outdoor recreation and sought-after Boulder Valley Schools.
Heights at Downtown Superior features six three-story townhome designs with many options for personalization, priced from the low- $600,000s. The luxury townhomes have two-car garages, 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, and range from 1,828 to more than 2,400 square feet.
“Residents of this new community will be able to walk to retail, restaurants, parks, and open spaces; explore the 150,000-square-foot amenity center, the Sports Stable; or take a short drive or bus ride into Boulder for work, education, and entertainment options,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Group President in Colorado.
The convenient location of Heights at Downtown Superior on the Highway 36 corridor near Promenade Drive and Discovery Parkway gives residents direct access to Boulder and Denver. Children may attend the top-ranked Boulder Valley Schools. Residents also will have convenient access to more than 40 acres of outdoor recreation, open space, and neighborhood parks, and 45 walkable units of restaurants and retail.
The sales center for Heights at Downtown Superior is located in Toll Brothers’ Ridge at Ward Station community, 5129 Vivian St, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033,
303-209-0002. Prospective home buyers can be among the first to find out about upcoming events, home designs, and more by joining the Toll Brothers VIP Interest List at www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado or calling 877-431-2870.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states as well as in the District of Columbia.
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
Heights at Downtown Superior features six three-story townhome designs with many options for personalization, priced from the low- $600,000s. The luxury townhomes have two-car garages, 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, and range from 1,828 to more than 2,400 square feet.
“Residents of this new community will be able to walk to retail, restaurants, parks, and open spaces; explore the 150,000-square-foot amenity center, the Sports Stable; or take a short drive or bus ride into Boulder for work, education, and entertainment options,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Group President in Colorado.
The convenient location of Heights at Downtown Superior on the Highway 36 corridor near Promenade Drive and Discovery Parkway gives residents direct access to Boulder and Denver. Children may attend the top-ranked Boulder Valley Schools. Residents also will have convenient access to more than 40 acres of outdoor recreation, open space, and neighborhood parks, and 45 walkable units of restaurants and retail.
The sales center for Heights at Downtown Superior is located in Toll Brothers’ Ridge at Ward Station community, 5129 Vivian St, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033,
303-209-0002. Prospective home buyers can be among the first to find out about upcoming events, home designs, and more by joining the Toll Brothers VIP Interest List at www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado or calling 877-431-2870.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states as well as in the District of Columbia.
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
Contact
Toll Brothers ColoradoContact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
Categories