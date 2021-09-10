Jeremiah Meacham's Innovative K9ineBubbles Outdoor Warm Water Kit is Making Pets Comfortable Outside During Bath Time
K9ine Bubbles uses a unique and easy designed kit for bringing warm water to the outside of your home. This allows for you to give your dog or pet a comfortable bath, especially before they destroy your floors, carpet and furniture with mud and mess.
Puyallup, WA, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jeremiah Meacham, an innovator, is making pets comfortable outside during bath time. He has teamed up with top pet protection agencies in development of this product.
K9ine Bubbles uses a unique and easy designed kit for bringing warm water to the outside of your home. This allows for you to give your dog or pet a comfortable bath, especially before they destroy your floors, carpet and furniture with mud and mess.
K9ine Bubbles Video
youtu.be/rQu0cycoGEs
This unique all-in-one kit focused on promoting a healthy pet, enables optimal conditions for pet health during bath time.
Many animal welfare organizations suggest that pets prefer warm water baths.
K9ine Bubbles warm water kit allows you to vary the temperature and stream to the comfort of your dog or pet.
“Being 2021, it is surprising how many homes do not have warm water outside," said Meacham.
Many of the leading outdoor bath kits on the market simply provide a hose and a tub to bathe your dog outside, not taking into consideration the comfort of their best friends. K9ine Bubbles now allows that comfort to happen.
One happy customer stated:
“I keep a collar and leash on my dog when bathing outside just in case. I’m not a fan of wet and possibly soapy dogs racing through my house. Wet dogs are really hard to catch, and my tile floor could be dangerous.”
The K9ine Bubbles outdoor warm water dog kit is as convenient as it gets. Whenever-you-need it, outdoor warm water is there for you. It is also nice to keep our very own hands warm when bathing our pets outside.
With high quality parts and an easy installation guide, it makes getting warm water outside your home a breeze.
Top Vets Talking About Bath Time
For most humans, taking a bath or a shower is a calming, relaxing experience. But for your dog, it can be anything but relaxing and calming. It is common for dogs to run in the other direction when they hear the noise of the water and may try to run again in the middle of their bath.
Washing our pets is a necessity, not only for keeping their coat healthy, but to also help reduce allergies and the possibility of infection from dirt and germs. While your dog may resist the idea of a bath, as a pet owner, it is your responsibility to make it as positive and stress free as possible for your pet.
A Veterinarian's Key to a Good Bath Time Experience
#1 is the Wrong Water Temperature. Cold water can cause and create a negative stimulus which leads them to resist taking a bath.
#2 The Spray is Too Rough
#3 Using the Wrong Shampoo
#3 Wrong Application of Soap
K9ine Bubbles has really made this easy. You buy those extra bones at the grocery store. You have braved the rain, wind and snow for that last walk. You’re a great dog parent and you’re always looking for ways to make his or her day a little brighter.
Isn’t it time bath time was a luxury too? They have made the installation process simple for the DIY homeowner. You’ll love the novelty of outdoor warm water.
Pet grooming can be very expensive, and we all know our pets can destroy parts of our house. The K9ine Bubbles outdoor warm water system allows you the convenience of doing this on your own time and you only pay for it once.
The system taps right into your existing hot water supply, so there’s no need for an additional hot water source to install to your home.
Pick a Products with a Cause:
K9ine Bubbles is committed to helping animals by donating to pet foundations whose mission is to reduce pet neglect and support other animal welfare causes.
About K9ine Bubbles:
K9ine Bubbles is a family owned and operated pet product business based in Puyallup, Washington. The mission is to reduce pet neglect and take the anxiety and discomfort pets receive when taking a bath. Plus relieve pet owners from the downsides of doing it inside their home.
https://k9inebubbles.com
