Snyder Building Construction Completes Construction on The Vivos Institute International Training Center Complex
Snyder Building Construction announces their second construction project with Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company with innovative and breakthrough products for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep and breathing disorders. The new Vivos Institute training center in Denver, Colorado, provides advanced post-graduate education to dentists, dental teams, and other healthcare professionals in a live and hands-on setting to learn more about obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).
Denver, CO, August 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Vivos’ new international training center for The Vivos Institute is strategically located near the Denver International Airport at Frontier Center One complex. The nearly 15,000 square-foot training center will expand capacity for Vivos’ training and corporate office needs. The tenant improvement project, designed by Ely Architecture, will be situated within a larger multi-tenant, office complex. The project scope includes construction of a new 4,000 square-foot presentation room, new commercial kitchen, exam rooms, sterilization zone, break room facilities, and upgraded finishes.
“We’re proud to offer our construction expertise in support of Vivos’ mission,” says Richard Snyder, president of Snyder Building Construction. “We enjoy working together to ensure the complex medical and dental build outs are completed with detailed care and attention.”
Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Vivos believes that its Vivos System technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of the upper human airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and can eliminate or significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA. The Vivos System has been shown to significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA. Sales of the Vivos System are driven by the Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program, which offers dentists training and value-added services in connection with their use of the Vivos System.
About Snyder Building Construction:
Snyder Building Construction is a commercial general contractor providing tenant improvement, adaptive reuse, and commercial ground-up construction for restaurants and breweries, retail, fitness, medical, dental, office, nonprofit, corporate, law firms, and banking in Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Snyder Building Construction focuses on accountable, high-quality, and trustworthy service for projects <$10M. Long-lasting relationships and a team-oriented approach allow us to be honest, fair, and transparent in every facet of the construction process. Expect meticulously planned details and craftsman-like installation paired with a small team dedicated to quality care and attention. Snyder Building Construction was named the 2019 Small Business Torch Award Winner for trust in the marketplace, an honor given by the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado.
“We’re proud to offer our construction expertise in support of Vivos’ mission,” says Richard Snyder, president of Snyder Building Construction. “We enjoy working together to ensure the complex medical and dental build outs are completed with detailed care and attention.”
Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Vivos believes that its Vivos System technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of the upper human airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and can eliminate or significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA. The Vivos System has been shown to significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA. Sales of the Vivos System are driven by the Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program, which offers dentists training and value-added services in connection with their use of the Vivos System.
About Snyder Building Construction:
Snyder Building Construction is a commercial general contractor providing tenant improvement, adaptive reuse, and commercial ground-up construction for restaurants and breweries, retail, fitness, medical, dental, office, nonprofit, corporate, law firms, and banking in Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Snyder Building Construction focuses on accountable, high-quality, and trustworthy service for projects <$10M. Long-lasting relationships and a team-oriented approach allow us to be honest, fair, and transparent in every facet of the construction process. Expect meticulously planned details and craftsman-like installation paired with a small team dedicated to quality care and attention. Snyder Building Construction was named the 2019 Small Business Torch Award Winner for trust in the marketplace, an honor given by the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado.
Contact
Snyder Building ConstructionContact
Rich Snyder
720-900-5082
www.snyderbuilding.com
Rich Snyder
720-900-5082
www.snyderbuilding.com
Categories