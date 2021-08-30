Snyder Building Construction Completes Construction on The Vivos Institute International Training Center Complex

Snyder Building Construction announces their second construction project with Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company with innovative and breakthrough products for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep and breathing disorders. The new Vivos Institute training center in Denver, Colorado, provides advanced post-graduate education to dentists, dental teams, and other healthcare professionals in a live and hands-on setting to learn more about obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).