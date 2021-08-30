Defined Bioscience Licenses FGF2-STAB (G3) for Use in Stem Cell Media
San Diego, CA, August 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Defined recently concluded a licensing agreement with Czech Republic-based Enantis for global use of Enantis’ patented FGF2-STAB® technology both alone and in stem cell media formulations. FGF2-STAB®, originally coined FGF2-G3, was developed by Enantis and Masaryk University, using computational methods to improve thermostability of the wild-type sequence of fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGF2-WT or bFGF). While FGF2-WT quickly destabilizes in standard stem cell culture conditions, FGF2-STAB retains full biological activity even after five days at 37°C, allowing for a more homogenous, undifferentiated stem cell culture, less frequent medium changes, and weekend-free cell culture scheduling.
"Defined Bioscience is excited to offer FGF2-STAB to its customers," said Dr. Steven Rees, CEO of Defined Bioscience. "Thermostable, high-functioning growth factors are critical to the stem cell culture industry, and innovations like this will pave the way for cost-effective, next-generation technologies in the space."
“With Defined Bioscience, we share the vision of enabling weekend-free cultivations to scientists all over the world. Therefore, we are happy that our key product will be part of the innovative stem cell culture media being developed at Defined Bioscience,” says Roman Badik, CEO of Enantis. “The license agreement we just concluded will be beneficial for both our growing businesses.”
Defined Bioscience is now seeking industrial partners and investors to move its current products, including HiDef B8 and FGF2-STAB, into the hands of scientists around the world. With recent NIH funding, Defined expects to expand its IP portfolio and product pipeline for new applications.
About Enantis
Enantis is a private company founded as a spin-off from Masaryk University, Czech Republic. Enantis’ expertise is based on vast experience in protein engineering and state-of-the-art software tools. Our key product, FGF2-STAB®, is a patented thermostable form of basic fibroblast growth factor that can revolutionize stem cell culturing. This protein is 50-times more stable than its native counterpart and has a fully retained biological activity. We also focus on other members of the growth factor family and are planning to bring various new thermostable growth factors on the market, predominantly via our valued licensees. More info at enantis.com.
About Defined Bioscience
Defined Bioscience aims to advance the way stem cells are grown, particularly in the life sciences and cultured meat sectors. The company was founded in 2019 by a team of biologists and entrepreneurs who envision a world of reduced animal product dependency in cell culture, attainable by developing breakthrough solutions for stem cell research with an emphasis on novel, fully defined reagents, media and optimized workflows.
Steve Rees
929-333-4633
definedbioscience.com
