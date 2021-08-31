Loveforce International Announces September Digital Single Releases
Loveforce International announces its September new digital single releases.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This September, Loveforce International will release nine new digital singles. September releases will include new singles by Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Styx Muzic Group, Ami Cannon, Teacherz, The Loveforce Collective and inRchild. Rita Graham and Honey Davis have been absent from the Loveforce International Monthly Releases lately as they have been taking advantage of the early summer break in the Pandemic to record new material.
There will be a number of different genres of music released in September. The Dance Music offerings will include House-Pop music by Styx Muzic Group and Trance Music by Honey Davis. Billy Ray Charles releases will include the genre he is primarily famous for, Southern Soul and Rita Graham’s release will be a soulful Jazz song. Teacherz will debut a new Brit-Pop Funk-Rock song and inRchild’s release will be in the Latin Urban genre. Ami Cannon’s release will be a special Folk-rock song in honor of the 20th anniversary of 911.
“We have something for everybody this September,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “Whether people want to solemnly mark the 20th anniversary of 911, find a salve for the back to school blues, dance their cares away or just listen to good music, we’ve got them covered this month,” he continued.
Loveforce International will release all of the digital singles through major streaming and downloading platforms in 99 different nations across the globe. You can also expect some book giveaways to help people get through a worsening pandemic.
For further information, contact: Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
