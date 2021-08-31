Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Captain Magic Beard and The Tiger Eel" by Andrew Winrow
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Captain Magic Beard and The Tiger Eel," a children’s colour-illustrated story book written by Andrew Winrow and illustrated by Gayatri Ray.
Can Captain Magic Beard save Albatross Bay from a ferocious and fearsome foe? All is not as it seems.
An extract from the book:
“The sun peeks over the mountains of Albatross Bay. And out of the mist, on the waves he would sway. His ship looked amazing and on the bow he appeared. In all of his mystery, it’s Captain Magic Beard.”
"Captain Magic Beard and The Tiger Eel" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 26 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942127
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09DDF6LC1
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/CMB1
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs, and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Categories