Loveforce International Releases a "Wonder Worker" for Your Body’s Education
On Friday, September 3rd, Loveforce International will release three new digital singles by Rita Graham, Styx Muzic Group, and Teacherz and host a book giveaway in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 3rd, Loveforce International will release three new digital singles. The Singles will be by Rita Graham, Styx Muzic Group and Teacherz. Loveforce International will also host a book giveaway in honor of the new digital singles.
Rita Graham’s “Wonder Worker,” is a Pop-oriented soulful, Jazz song orchestrated with base, drums, sax and Roland keyboards and background vocals. The lyrics are about the power of love and how love can change you for the better.
Styx Muzic Group’s “Your Body” is House oriented Pop music. The song plays off high pitched vocal stylings against the bass and drum to create tension and drama in the piece. The way the piece is organized is designed to get the listener wrapped up in the music and then, before they know it, it’s over.
Teacherz “Edgeucation” is done in the British Funk-Rock style. It also has shades of Pop and Punk music sensibilities. The song is sung over a heavy bass line and retro funk guitar licks with heavy pounding and kick on the drums. The lyrics of the song talk about how school systems and parents misuse education for purposes such as indoctrination and character assassination.
The book being given away in honor of the three new digital singles will be the e-book version of Classroom Confessions Volume 1 by author Mark Wilkins. Both the English and Spanish language (Confesiones de un Aula 1), versions of the book will be given away. Classroom Confessions is a book series of true stories from the front lines of public education. Within its pages you will meet quirky characters, the good, the bad and the overcaffeinated. Some of them will make you laugh, others cry but they all play an important role in public education today.
“The Teacherz song 'Edgeucation' and the book Classroom Confessions Volume 1 were selected for the September 'Back To School crowd'.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The Styx Muzic Group and Rita Graham songs were selected for everyone else.” He Continued.
The e-book will be given away, worldwide on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, September 3rd only. The three new digital singles will be released to: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Rita Graham’s “Wonder Worker,” is a Pop-oriented soulful, Jazz song orchestrated with base, drums, sax and Roland keyboards and background vocals. The lyrics are about the power of love and how love can change you for the better.
Styx Muzic Group’s “Your Body” is House oriented Pop music. The song plays off high pitched vocal stylings against the bass and drum to create tension and drama in the piece. The way the piece is organized is designed to get the listener wrapped up in the music and then, before they know it, it’s over.
Teacherz “Edgeucation” is done in the British Funk-Rock style. It also has shades of Pop and Punk music sensibilities. The song is sung over a heavy bass line and retro funk guitar licks with heavy pounding and kick on the drums. The lyrics of the song talk about how school systems and parents misuse education for purposes such as indoctrination and character assassination.
The book being given away in honor of the three new digital singles will be the e-book version of Classroom Confessions Volume 1 by author Mark Wilkins. Both the English and Spanish language (Confesiones de un Aula 1), versions of the book will be given away. Classroom Confessions is a book series of true stories from the front lines of public education. Within its pages you will meet quirky characters, the good, the bad and the overcaffeinated. Some of them will make you laugh, others cry but they all play an important role in public education today.
“The Teacherz song 'Edgeucation' and the book Classroom Confessions Volume 1 were selected for the September 'Back To School crowd'.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The Styx Muzic Group and Rita Graham songs were selected for everyone else.” He Continued.
The e-book will be given away, worldwide on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, September 3rd only. The three new digital singles will be released to: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories