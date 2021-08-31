Veeam Ready Air-Gapped Nodes for Ransomware Protection by StoneFly
Hayward, CA, August 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- StoneFly, Inc. the original innovator of the ISCSI protocol and manufacturer of storage, hyperconverged, backup and DR, and cloud solutions has introduced DR365VIVA – fully air-gapped and physically isolated appliances with automated network and power management for Veeam backup and disaster recovery environments.
Mission-critical backups, snapshots, and replicas stored in DR365VIVA are offline by default and accessible only when the nodes are activated. System administrators can set policies to automatically isolate the air-gapped nodes from the production and Veeam backup server(s). When not activated, the DR365VIVA are isolated from the network and the backup data stored in them cannot be accessed, edited, overwritten, deleted, or changed.
Ransomware attacks have evolved. Before, backups were enough to recover data lost to ransomware attacks. Today, ransomware targets your production environment, your backup server(s), and backup storage repositories. Which is why cyber-security experts suggest data protection strategies such as 3-2-1, 3-2-1-1-0, and 4-3-2; which require storage administrators to maintain offline backup copies in air-gapped and immutable repositories. Air-gapped nodes provide the secure and offline platform to store your business-critical backups.
In the event of a ransomware attack, even if the production environment and backup server(s) are encrypted, the backups stored in air-gapped nodes are unaffected and enable users to recover their data. As the data stored in air-gapped nodes is offline and isolated from the network, ransomware attacks cannot encrypt it.
The DR365VIVA are purpose-built for Veeam backup and disaster recovery environments. The air-gapped nodes also support popular hypervisors such as VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, KVM, and Citrix (formerly XenServer); public clouds such as Azure, AWS; and StoneFly private cloud.
“Ransomware attacks are a daily occurrence and backups alone are not enough. This unique immutable and air-gapped appliance is a great addition to all Veeam implementations for protection against ransomware attacks” said John Harris, Director of Technical Sales at StoneFly, Inc.
