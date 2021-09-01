Keyfactor Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000, Representing the Fastest Growing Digital Identity and IoT Security Business in America
Company Recognized for the Second Consecutive Year with 314% Revenue Growth
Cleveland, OH, September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Keyfactor, the pioneer of PKI as-a-Service and leader in machine identity management, ranked as fastest growing machine identity management provider on the 2021 Inc. Magazine Inc. 5000, an annual ranking of America’s fastest growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within America’s privately held business sector.
“We’re thrilled to make the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year; it’s recognition of our team’s commitment to innovation and customer success,” said Jordan Rackie, CEO at Keyfactor. “Global events over the last 18 months have created new and unforeseen security challenges for many companies, reinforcing the importance of zero-trust when it comes to securing machine identities. The way companies think about Identity and Access Management (IAM) governance has changed at a faster pace than anyone would predict. We’ve been laser focused on bringing our industry-first machine identity management platform to the market that supports a modern approach to IAM strategy. That focus shows in our 50% year-over-year growth.”
Noting Keyfactor’s momentum, in the past year the company:
- Finalized its first-ever industry merger, welcoming one of the world’s leading companies in PKI solutions, PrimeKey, under the Keyfactor brand, in a $125M transaction.
- Announced the appointment of former Atlassian executive Martin Musierowicz as chief revenue officer.
- Announced its European expansion and UK-based operations.
- Was named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 List of Best Workplaces.
- Grew its year-over-year global customer base by over 100%.
- Earned recognition as a sample vendor for machine identity management in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Identity and Access Management Technologies, 2021 (authored by Trishia Phillips, published 27 July 2021).
- Released a definitive industry report, The State of Machine Identity Management.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people.”
Complete results of the 2021 Inc. 5000 can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Keyfactor
Keyfactor is the leader in cloud-first PKI-as-a-Service and crypto-agility solutions. Its Crypto-Agility Platform™ empowers security teams to seamlessly orchestrate every key and certificate across their entire enterprise. The company helps its customers apply cryptography in the right way from modern, multi-cloud enterprises to complex IoT supply chains.
With decades of cybersecurity experience, Keyfactor is trusted by more than 500 enterprises across the globe. Built on a foundation of trust and security, Keyfactor is a proud equal opportunity employer, supporter and advocate of growing a trusted, secure, diverse and inclusive workplace. For more information, visit www.keyfactor.com or follow Keyfactor on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About Keyfactor
Keyfactor is the leader in cloud-first PKI-as-a-Service and crypto-agility solutions. Its Crypto-Agility Platform™ empowers security teams to seamlessly orchestrate every key and certificate across their entire enterprise. The company helps its customers apply cryptography in the right way from modern, multi-cloud enterprises to complex IoT supply chains.
With decades of cybersecurity experience, Keyfactor is trusted by more than 500 enterprises across the globe. Built on a foundation of trust and security, Keyfactor is a proud equal opportunity employer, supporter and advocate of growing a trusted, secure, diverse and inclusive workplace. For more information, visit www.keyfactor.com or follow Keyfactor on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
